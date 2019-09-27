Davenport West quarterback Payton Thompson ran for 12 yards on his team’s first play from scrimmage in Friday’s game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
However, for the rest of the first half Thompson was simply trying to run away from Kennedy defenders. He was sacked five times in the first half of Friday’s contest at Brady Street Stadium, fumbled twice, and threw an interception as the Cougars built a 48-point halftime lead. Eighth-ranked Kennedy went on to win 64-0.
West (2-3) picked up just two first downs in the contest and totaled just 23 yards of offense.
“Our problem is we have little mistakes here and there that cost us big,” West head coach Justin Peters said. “It stops a drive. It’s a missed block or a guy steps the wrong direction or someone goes the wrong direction. And it’s not all 11 of them. That’s the hard part. It’s one guy here or one guy there.”
Kennedy (4-1) took the opening kickoff and drove down the field for a touchdown. Then linebacker Jay Oostendorp returned a fumble 35 yards for a score. West then went three and out, and the Cougars took advantage of a short field to score again. Kennedy led 20-0 after one quarter of play.
That lead ballooned to 48-0 by halftime. The Cougars’ starting field position in the first half was the West 46-yard line.
“Kennedy is a pretty darned good team,” Peters said. “But it comes down to executing the play and being ready when the ball’s snapped.”
Kennedy quarterback Max White ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in the first half. He threw for 132 yards and ran for another 43 in the contest.
The Falcons have scored just seven points in their last three games. Peters hopes his team can turn that around when West faces Davenport Central next Friday.
“Our offense has struggled, and that’s on me,” he said. “That’s on me. Everything stops with me. We have guys who can make some plays, but we haven’t been able to correct the things that need to be corrected, even though we’ve practiced them. Something’s just not clicking. Like I’ve said before in the beginning of the year, when it does click, we’re going to be a very, very dangerous team.”