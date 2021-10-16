Kewanee rallies past Rockridge to remain perfect

Earlier in the fourth period, it was Deem using his legs to give the Rockets (4-4) their first lead of the day, scoring on a 24-yard run with 7:47 left. Austin VanDeGeest's PAT kick had Rockridge on top and Kewanee on the ropes.

"When Rockridge scored late, we never looked away," said Kewanee senior quarterback Will Bruno. "I was standing next to Coach Swanson on the sidelines, and he told all of us to keep our eyes and our chests up."

In the first half, a pair of long touchdown passes by the senior duo of Bruno and wide receiver Jordan Johnson (five receptions, 139 yards), the second of which came with 6:06 left in the second quarter, staked the Boilers to a 13-7 halftime lead.

After Bruno and Johnson hooked up on a 69-yard scoring play in the first quarter, the Rockets tied the game on the period's final play when Deem's pass was tipped into the hands of Kameron Bohnsack, who turned it into a 97-yard touchdown.

"Our kids played hard and left a lot out there," said Rockridge coach Jeff Henry, "but we had opportunities in the first half to get a couple more scores."

Following Kewanee's go-ahead score, a Niko Powe interception late in the game led to Bruno's game-clinching 42-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left to play.