For a moment, it looked like the Bettendorf football team might have a contest on its hands against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night.
The Mustangs battled the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A for the entire first half, and after a 4-yard touchdown run by Keegan Trilk, Hempstead trailed the Dogs by just seven points in the first half.
It felt like the momentum had shifted towards the visitors' sideline. Bettendorf's Tyler Pate quickly stole that momentum back. Pate fielded the ensuing kickoff at his 7-yard line and proceeded to weave his way in-and-out of defenders to score on a 93-yard kickoff return for touchdown. Instead of a shaky seven-point lead, the Dogs went into halftime up two touchdowns.
The Dogs' offense and defense took it from there to score an eventual 49-7 non-district win over the Mustangs. But for a moment there, things were not entirely on solid ground. That's what made Pate's play so huge, according to Bulldogs coach Aaron Wiley.
"That kick return totally flipped things back to our favor," Wiley said. "We were going along and then they get the interception and go down and score and it's a game. But Tyler is capable of making plays like that, and he did a great job."
Bettendorf led 14-0 after a short TD run by Harrison Bey-Buie and a 17-yard TD pass from Joe Byrne to Tynan Numkena. But Byrne was also picked off twice in the first half and the hosts also punted three times to help keep the Mustangs (1-2) within striking distance.
Things got dicey when Kamari Stanford stepped in front of attempted screen pass from Byrne and returned the pick to Bettendorf's 28-yard line. Three plays later Trilk busted in and the visiting fans were going crazy.
But Pate caught the kickoff on the run on the left side of the field and used his quickness and speed to read his blocks. He zig-zagged his way down the field in probably running closer to 150 yards to cover the distance for the touchdown.
"I had great blocks the whole way down the field, Pate said. "Everyone on the (return) team was a part of that."
Up to that point, things were not going that great for Pate either as he almost fumbled trying to field a punt in the first quarter that would have given Hempstead the ball at Bettendorf's 20-yard line. But the senior bounced back to get some nice punt returns the rest of the game and also played a solid game in the defensive backfield.
"We've grinded all four years together, we've all been brothers. We knew that if we kept our heads down and just did what we were supposed to do, things would work out," Pate said.
Things did work out in the last two quarters as Pate and the Dogs' defense limited the Mustangs to just 69 total yards, including only 19 yards rushing before the last few minutes of a game that was out of hand at that point. Kaden Klemme, Noah Abbott, Ryan Cole, MeKou Smith-Reed, Ethan Barry, Griffin Liddle and Kane Schmidt all made life tough on the visitors from the defensive side of the ball.
Bey-Buie also got loose in the second half. He rushed for 140 of his game-high 246 yards in the second half and added touchdown runs from 79 and 12 yards out. Zach Trevino had two long touchdown runs for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.
Still, it was not a thing of complete beauty as Bettendorf did have three turnovers and also committed 11 penalties for 85 yards, including five illegal procedure infractions.
"It was not four quarters of great football for us," he said. "But we found a way and now you move on and we have a big one next week (Cedar Falls)."