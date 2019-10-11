After missing four weeks with a clavicle injury, the Pleasant Valley junior took his first handoff for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the tone as the Spartans cruised to a 38-14 win over Iowa City High at Spartan Stadium.
“That first play felt amazing,” said Kipper, who had 22 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns on the night. “Just getting the game started and getting the crowd all riled up on the first play of the game.”
Kipper said he was hoping to return for last week’s game against Muscatine but didn’t want to rush back. The Spartans went 2-2 in his absence.
“It sucked, just sitting there watching my brothers playing every Friday and practicing,” Kipper said. “I was just itching to get back.”
Kipper’s return sparked the Spartans (3-4, 2-1 Class 4A District 4), who rushed for 365 yards on the night, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Ryan Mumey had 42 yards and two touchdowns while Brandon DePover had 59 more yards on the ground.
"Offensive line, I thought we did a nice job at the point of attack," PV head coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. "I thought we were getting the second level blocked pretty well but there's still some things we need to clean up."
Despite a tough start, the Spartans still control their destiny. If PV wins out, it will earn at least a share of the district title. Getting Kipper back should provide a big lift for the final two weeks against Davenport North and Linn-Mar.
"Obviously he's a big part of our offense and he showed that tonight. Gives us some explosiveness, some speed and some experience and we've obviously missed that," VanWetzinga said. "It allows us to do some stuff out of the gun more effectively, it gives us more options in our option game and he's able to get to the second level."
While Kipper’s return generated plenty of excitement, the Spartans were given an early lift by their defense. City High fumbled the ball on the second play of the game and it was recovered by George Venzke, setting up the opening run by Kipper.
The Spartans held the Little Hawks to minus-2 yards in the first quarter and 176 total yards in the game. Iowa City High entered the game averaging 205 rushing yards but finished with just 60 on the night.
“It just gave us a big momentum boost, which we needed,” Venzke said. “It gave us a big push, we were all cheering. It’s what we wanted to do, it’s what we were planning to do and we all executed.”
After PV jumped out to a 28-0 lead, City High finally found some offense.
Raph Hamilton hit a wide open Jacob Means for a 61-yard play action pass, the Little Hawks’ first first down of the game, getting City High down to the PV 12. Tonka Hickman rushed for a 4-yard touchdown on 4th down and 2 to cut the PV lead to 28-8 with 6:50 left in the half.
PV played ball control to close out the half, capping a 13-play drive with a 27-yard field goal from Rhys Ward to take a 31-8 lead into halftime.
Matt Mickle upped that lead to 38-8 in the fourth quarter and City High capped the scoring with a 1-yard run by Hamilton with 6:53 left in the game.
