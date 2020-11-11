Kipper's mental, physical toughness on display for Spartans

“It was very nerve-racking,” he admitted. “I had no idea it was coming, but after one of our players had gotten hurt, I received a call saying I was going to be (with the varsity). It was a big step up.”

An injury sidelined Kipper for about half of his junior season. He broke the growth plate in his clavicle in the second game of the season against Cedar Rapids Prairie and missed four games.

Kipper returned for the final three games of a 4-5 campaign and rushed for 420 yards and four scores.

“When we didn’t have him last year, when we weren’t as deep in that position, it really hurt our chances,” VanWetzinga said. “When he’s healthy and going, he’s really darn good, right up there with any guy we’ve had come through here.”

It has made this season that much more rewarding.

Kipper has stayed healthy and rushed for 1,098 yards for an undefeated, fourth-ranked team. He has eclipsed 100 yards in six of PV's 10 games and was named offensive player of the year in the Class 4A Mississippi Athletic Conference pod.

In last week's 38-24 quarterfinal win over Iowa City West, Kipper rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns along with catching a screen pass and going 67 yards for a score.