Kipper's mental, physical toughness on display for Spartans

The B-back, often referred to as a “fullback,” is the heart and soul of the Pleasant Valley High School football team’s triple option offense. Speed, toughness and durability are all required to succeed.
Even if Caden Kipper doesn’t end up with the ball, he realizes there is a high probability he is going to get tackled on each snap.
“It is a very tough position, physically and mentally,” Kipper said. “You really don’t know when you’re getting the ball. If someone hits you, someone hits you. You’ve got to get back up and keep going.”
Kipper, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, has played the position about as well as any player to come through coach Rusty VanWetzinga’s program.
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior has accumulated 2,013 rushing yards in 21 career games heading into Friday afternoon’s Iowa Class 4A state semifinal against top-ranked Southeast Polk at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“When he’s healthy, there is nobody that can stop him,” classmate and tight end Kellen Hornbuckle said. “He plays bigger than he is and he’s faster than a lot of people think. He’s got the full package as a running back for us.”
Toughness was instilled in Kipper at an early age.
Raised with three brothers, two of them older, he took his lickings at home. What would start as a game of two-hand touch football usually turned into full-fledged tackle.
“I definitely got beat up by my older brothers,” Kipper said, “but they are the ones who made me tough.”
Since he was 6, Kipper also has had to manage Type 1 diabetes, the autoimmune disease that prevents his pancreas from producing insulin.
Kipper usually wears an insulin pump except when he’s playing football. He’ll check his blood sugar before the game and at halftime.
If his number isn't in the target range, he'll give himself a shot of insulin. He also has fruit snacks or juice boxes available.
“It has definitely made me tougher,” Kipper said. “I’m not always going to be 100%, but I have stuff I can do to get myself up to a perfect number or down to a perfect number. It has really helped with my mental toughness.”
VanWetzinga’s youngest son, Joey, also has Type 1 diabetes. Kipper and his parents have been a valuable resource for the VanWetzingas.
“It does impact their life, and it makes those kids a little tougher and grow up a little quicker,” VanWetzinga said. “The most important thing is, it shows you can live a normal life. Yeah, you’ve got to watch some things with carb intake and blood glucose levels, but it forces you to mature a little bit.”
Kipper was promoted to the varsity squad midway through his sophomore season. He rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Iowa City West.
“It was very nerve-racking,” he admitted. “I had no idea it was coming, but after one of our players had gotten hurt, I received a call saying I was going to be (with the varsity). It was a big step up.”
An injury sidelined Kipper for about half of his junior season. He broke the growth plate in his clavicle in the second game of the season against Cedar Rapids Prairie and missed four games.
Kipper returned for the final three games of a 4-5 campaign and rushed for 420 yards and four scores.
“When we didn’t have him last year, when we weren’t as deep in that position, it really hurt our chances,” VanWetzinga said. “When he’s healthy and going, he’s really darn good, right up there with any guy we’ve had come through here.”
It has made this season that much more rewarding.
Kipper has stayed healthy and rushed for 1,098 yards for an undefeated, fourth-ranked team. He has eclipsed 100 yards in six of PV's 10 games and was named offensive player of the year in the Class 4A Mississippi Athletic Conference pod.
In last week's 38-24 quarterfinal win over Iowa City West, Kipper rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns along with catching a screen pass and going 67 yards for a score.
“He is just someone that plays with so much heart and effort,” Hornbuckle said. “He’s just a workhorse back there and takes a beating every game. He loves it.”
Kipper carried the ball a season-high 25 times last week, and he’s had three other games this he has registered at least 19 attempts.
A heavy workload doesn’t faze him.
“He’s not your traditional blocking fullback,” VanWetzinga said. “He’s got the skills of a tailback, pretty elusive, really good feet, able to change directions laterally and gets up to top speed pretty quick.
“He’s got that skill set that is beneficial for that position and for what we do. It allows us to be a little bit more diverse.”
This week could be Kipper’s last competitive football game. He hasn’t ruled out playing football in college, but he’s leaning more toward baseball. Kipper is a third baseman and outfielder for Top Tier Baseball, a club program out of the Chicago area.
“I love football so much that I’m still keeping my options open,” he said.
Regardless, his football journey has been memorable.
Kipper admitted he never anticipated 2,000-plus yards after receiving the call from the coaching staff he was being moved to the varsity level 2½ years ago.
“It has been incredible,” Kipper said. “With diabetes, the injury last year and then to come back and have a strong senior season, it has been a dream.”