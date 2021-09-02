Knights christen Bush Stadium with lopsided win over Golden Eagles

It was an evening of firsts as Davenport Assumption stripped the shrink wrap from its brand, spankin’ new turf football field at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.
First points: Billy Moore, 27-yard field goal.
First touchdown: Ayden Weiman, 20-yard run.
First touchdown reception: John Argo, 5-yard catch.
First interception: Malikyi Slack.
And the first of what likely is many wins.
Thanks to three second-quarter touchdowns, Assumption opened in style at its new digs Thursday with a 48-14 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in a non-district contest.
“This has been a long week,” Assumption coach Wade King said, “and a lot of work has gone into this from a lot of good people. It was fun to see it come together tonight.
“I was worried about the football game getting lost in some of this hoopla, but our guys did a good job of focusing.”
Assumption (2-0) accumulated 484 total yards, 337 on the ground, in its first game on campus.
“This is a really big moment for the program, a really nice place to play for years to come,” Weiman said.
A new facility brought about a new feature. With Musco’s LED sports lighting, the scoreboard operator flashed the stadium lights after each Assumption score.
“I had no idea it was coming,” Weiman said. “They were flashing and I was running around like, ‘Where am I?’ It was a cool moment.”
“Obviously, we got a new toy and we had to play with it, right?” King said.
The Knights had plenty of opportunities to use it.
Argo, a senior tailback and linebacker, rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Weiman as Assumption scored the game’s first 34 points.
Weiman completed 10 of 16 throws for 147 yards, including two pass plays of 36 yards or more.
King’s team scored on its first six possessions.
Besides Argo, sophomore speedster Angelo Jackson and junior Derrick Bass combined for 145 rushing yards on only 11 carries.
“We can throw a lot of different looks with our running game,” King said. “Argo gets the tough yards and is pretty quick in the open field, and those two younger guys are fun to watch when they hit the seam.”
The Knights bottled the Golden Eagles (0-2) up in the first half, limiting them to negative-5 rushing yards, three first downs and forcing a pair of turnovers.
Moore, a sophomore, came out for the team just this past week as Assumption's regular kicker Kaden Tolle was out with injury. Moore hit field goals from 27 and 32 yards along with converting six point-after kicks.
Other than seven penalties and giving up a long 67-yard touchdown run to Ryan Brosius in the third quarter, there wasn’t too much to complain about for the Knights.
“We were a little sluggish to come out, a little slow,” Argo said. “This was way different than last week, a completely different football team. Once we got our feet (under us), we hit the ground running.”
Argo capped it with a 67-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. The Knights had 11 plays go for 15 yards or more.
“We got to open it up this week,” Weiman said. “That was really fun.”
Assumption will get a much better gauge on things the next two weeks. It travels to North Scott next Friday night and then hosts Solon on Thursday, Sept. 16 — two state-ranked teams.
“We’re going to have to get tougher,” Argo said, “and we’re going to have to learn to play all four quarters hard.”
First, this was a night for Assumption to savor in its new stadium.
Afterward, the coaches and players were especially grateful they didn’t have to hop on a bus and make the short trip from Brady Street Stadium to the school.
“This was incredibly important to us,” Argo said. “You can’t ask for much better, but nobody has any fun if we don’t win the game. That’s what matters at the end of the day.