Knights christen Bush Stadium with rout over Golden Eagles

Other than seven penalties and giving up a long 67-yard touchdown run to Ryan Brosius in the third quarter, there wasn’t too much to complain about for the Knights.

“We were a little sluggish to come out, a little slow,” Argo said. “This was way different than last week, a completely different football team. Once we got our feet (under us), we hit the ground running.”

Argo capped it with a 67-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. The Knights had 11 plays go for 15 yards or more.

“We got to open it up this week,” Weiman said. “That was really fun.”

Assumption will get a much better gauge on things the next two weeks. It travels to North Scott next Friday night and then hosts Solon on Thursday, Sept. 16 — two state-ranked teams.

“We’re going to have to get tougher,” Argo said, “and we’re going to have to learn to play all four quarters hard.”

First, this was a night for Assumption to savor in its new stadium.

Afterward, the coaches and players were especially grateful they didn’t have to hop on a bus and make the short trip from Brady Street Stadium to the school.