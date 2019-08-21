Seth Adrian went home after a couple Davenport Assumption football games last fall and had regrets. It might have been a missed assignment or not giving complete effort on a particular play.
“I’ve caught myself watching film and seeing instances where I take a play off or ‘Man, I should have done this,’” he said. “I’m going to focus on eliminating that and giving full effort on every single play. I don’t want to leave any regrets on the field.”
The 2018 season was one to forget for the Knights. They had a 4-5 record, their first sub-.500 season in a decade and snapped a string of 12 consecutive playoff berths.
Assumption, which had only eight seniors on its roster, dropped one-sided games to Solon, Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Scott.
After the final game of the season in Eldridge, coach Wade King said his program had a lot of work to do to get back to the Lancers’ level.
“We had an idea last year was going to be a challenge,” King said. “You go through that sometimes where you have building years. The challenge was trying to get kids back in the program.”
Numbers are up.
Assumption has more than 35 players on its varsity roster. It has around 40 in its freshman and sophomore classes.
“We’ll have some people on our sideline this year,” King said.
And the coaches and players believe the product on the field will be improved.
The offensive line was undersized and young last year.
“Our lines have come a long way since last year,” quarterback Tyler Kulhanek said.
Seniors Vince Thomas and Jack McGuire are the guards. The Knights have adequate size and length at the tackles with 6-foot-4 junior Nate Timmons and 6-7 Tyler Maro. It is working in a sophomore center in 6-4, 260-pound Joe Turner.
“We feel a weakness we had last year might be a strength this year with that group,” King said. “The proof will be when we start playing games. It is an area we have to be better.”
Kulhanek takes over at quarterback after being behind Jayce Levy and Brandon Schlichting the past two seasons. His speed and athleticism give the Knights’ offense an added wrinkle.
Nate Schlichting, Grant Simpson and Adrian are among those in the backfield. The Knights have moved sophomore John Argo up to the varsity squad and he’s in the mix for playing time.
King said there is a surplus of players at the skilled positions. It gives his team more options and the ability to have fresher bodies late in a game.
“Last year was definitely a wakeup call,” Simpson said. “We came together as a team and decided we needed to put more work in during the offseason. We had more kids in the weight room, more at summer workouts.
“We’re already three steps ahead of where we were last year.”
Assumption made some changes to its weightlifting program. King said he wasn’t around them as much. The players said there was an uptick in energy.
“It was a pretty mellow tone in there the offseason before last year,” Nate Schlichting said. “Going into this season, a lot of guys are ready to play and don’t want their season to be like last year.”
Rush end Anthony Valainis and defensive back Adam Metivier graduated, but the Knights return the bulk of their defense.
Adrian is in his third year starting at linebacker. Simon Weitz was among the Class 3A leaders in interceptions last year with six. Junior Dayne Hodge, an Alleman transfer, should assist in the secondary as well.
“We were at a starting stage at this point last year,” Adrian said. “This year, we’re mixing in stuff we didn’t do at the beginning of the season last year. We’ve clicked pretty well.”
Still, the schedule is unforgiving.
Alleman, defending 3A state champion Xavier and Solon are among Assumption’s opponents in the non-district. Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana and North Scott are district opponents which all registered winning records last season.
“All of our guys are hungry this year,” Kulhanek said. “We want to put Assumption back to where it should be.”
King wants to see his team turn some of those blowout defeats from 2018 into much more competitive contests.
It starts Aug. 31 against Alleman, a team it lost to by three scores last year.
“Our first game out, our kids weren’t ready to play football,” King said. “We’ve talked a lot about that already. We want to be ready this year when game time rolls around. That’s our priority.”