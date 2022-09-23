Knights feast on big plays to handle Sabers

DEWITT — Between a three-game losing streak and an off week, Davenport Assumption High School’s football team had not experienced a win in 35 days.

“It has been a long time,” Assumption coach Wade King admitted.

The dark clouds lifted for the Knights on Friday night.

Angelo Jackson had three touchdowns and Derrick Bass delivered the exclamation point with an 81-yard kickoff return for a score as Assumption handled Central DeWitt 31-10 in a Class 3A district opener at Birney Field.

Assumption feasted on big plays throughout the game.

Jackson had a 46-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the contest. He caught a pass from Jake Timmons and went 67 yards for a score later in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

The Knights also connected on a 47-yard pass from Timmons to Antonio Chase Diaz that set up another score, and Bass capped it with the kickoff return for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

“Big plays really set everything up,” Jackson said. “Coach preaches fight for yards and first downs, but if it is open, take it.”

After double-digit losses to Dubuque Wahlert, North Scott and Solon, Assumption was back in the win column for the first time since beating Independence in a Week 0 game on Aug. 19.

“We had a tough, tough preseason,” junior lineman Rhett Schaefer said. “Starting district play, it doesn’t matter anymore. We have to do what we can now.”

Assumption (2-3, 1-0) bottled up Central DeWitt’s run game for much of the contest. The Knights limited the Sabers (3-2, 0-1) to 60 rushing yards on 36 attempts.

Landen Derrer, Schaefer, Keaton O’Neill, Jack Carroll and others were in Central DeWitt’s backfield multiple times throughout the game.

“It was nice,” Schaefer said of matching the Sabers’ physicality. “They threw the ball more and we went to attack the quarterback like we’re coached. We did it more than we had the past few weeks.”

Injuries have plagued the Sabers. Starting quarterback Paul Kuehn and tailback Ben Pace are done for the season after getting hurt the past couple of weeks. Central DeWitt was also without one of its starting linemen.

“We’re beat up, and we haven’t quite gotten over that yet,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “We’re also getting to where we’re feeling sorry for ourselves, limping here and limping there.

“We better get tough or we’re going to put somebody else in for you. We’re sick and tired of watching people feel sorry for themselves. There is a lot of football to be played yet.”

Gus Pickup made his first start at quarterback and threw for 199 yards. After a shaky beginning, he settled in and completed five straight passes in one stretch.

Pickup scored the lone touchdown for the Sabers on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.

“We had to play a perfect game, and we had too many mistakes,” Streets said. “We had some guys who just blew their assignments.”

Jackson slipped out of three tackles on his 46-yard scoring run. He shed one or two more on his 67-yard touchdown reception.

“He’s got some magic,” King said. “Both him and Derrick have big-play possibility. If they can get a crease, good things happen.”

Jackson finished with 151 total yards. Timmons completed five passes for 158 yards and one score.

“Coach always tries to get me in the open field because that’s my strong suit,” Jackson said. “When I can get a blocker in front, good things happen."

Assumption is at home the next two weeks against state-ranked and unbeaten Mount Vernon followed by Benton Community.

“The fact we’ve played a beast of a preseason schedule,” King said, “hopefully it has us ready to play district football.

"We’ve got another tough one next week.”

Central DeWitt travels to Maquoketa.