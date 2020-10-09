Knights feast on turnovers, finish unbeaten

Owen Hamel scooped up an Assumption fumble in the fourth quarter, preserving a turnover-free game as he wrapped his arms around the ball and ran it 22 yards into the end zone for the Knights’ final touchdown.

"We’ve lived off of turnovers all season. The defense has been a constant and it has helped us get to where we are right now," Assumption coach Wade King said.

"It was good to see us pick up some good yards in our return game, too. We’ve been waiting on that. It’s the one part of our special teams that hadn’t really had their moment yet."

The first of those moments came in the second quarter when Joe Manternach returned a punt 39 yards to the Wahlert 6-yard line.

That positioned Ehrecke to rush for his second touchdown of the game, scoring on a 2-yard keeper with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Ehrecke, who led the Knights with 49 yards on 14 carries, collected Assumption’s first points of the game as well.

Three snaps after Manternach stepped in front of a Charlie Fair pass and returned it to the Golden Eagles’ 21-yard line, Ehrecke scored the only points of the first quarter on a 15-yard run to give Assumption a lead it would not relinquish.