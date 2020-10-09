Knights feast on turnovers, finish unbeaten

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Opportunistic Davenport Assumption crossed the finish line of the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2005 on Friday.
The Knights turned four Dubuque Wahlert turnovers into points as they rolled to a 38-0 Iowa Class 3A football victory at the Rock Bowl, moving to 7-0 with their fourth shutout of the season.
"When the guys in the secondary are turning a team over like that, it gets everybody going," Assumption lineman Tyler Maro said. "They put the offense in a good position all night."
Even before the Golden Eagles turned the ball over, Assumption was setting a dominating defensive tone.
The Knights gave up a first down on just one of Wahlert’s six possessions in the opening half, helping Assumption build a 17-0 lead against an opponent which entered on a four-game win streak.
"It was important for our defense to come out and play the way we did, let them know what we were about. They put us in some really good situations," Knights quarterback Logan Ehrecke said.
Assumption, which limited Wahlert to 90 yards of offense, ultimately turned three interceptions and a fumble recovery into 24 points and set up another score with a lengthy punt return.
And even when the Knights made a mistake, the ball bounced their way.
Owen Hamel scooped up an Assumption fumble in the fourth quarter, preserving a turnover-free game as he wrapped his arms around the ball and ran it 22 yards into the end zone for the Knights’ final touchdown.
"We’ve lived off of turnovers all season. The defense has been a constant and it has helped us get to where we are right now," Assumption coach Wade King said.
"It was good to see us pick up some good yards in our return game, too. We’ve been waiting on that. It’s the one part of our special teams that hadn’t really had their moment yet."
The first of those moments came in the second quarter when Joe Manternach returned a punt 39 yards to the Wahlert 6-yard line.
That positioned Ehrecke to rush for his second touchdown of the game, scoring on a 2-yard keeper with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Ehrecke, who led the Knights with 49 yards on 14 carries, collected Assumption’s first points of the game as well.
Three snaps after Manternach stepped in front of a Charlie Fair pass and returned it to the Golden Eagles’ 21-yard line, Ehrecke scored the only points of the first quarter on a 15-yard run to give Assumption a lead it would not relinquish.
The Knights’ Jacob Daniel added to the Knights’ lead shortly after Assumption recovered a Wahlert fumble with just over one minute left in the first quarter.
Dayne Hodge, who exited the game with an ankle injury after rushing for 45 first-half yards, positioned Daniel to hit a 22-yard field goal with 8:09 left in the half.
"It was the kind of start we wanted against a good team," Ehrecke said. "In a game like this, you want to take control early and we did that."
Wahlert (4-2) changed quarterbacks to start the third quarter, but the Knights didn’t make things easier on Bryce Rudiger.
Simon Weitz intercepted the third pass Rudiger attempted and returned it to the Wahlert 18-yard line where John Argo scored on the first play of the ensuing possession as Assumption extended its lead to 24-0.
An interception later in the quarter set up a drive which allowed the Knights to extend their edge to 31-0 on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Weiman to Argo with 2:23 remaining in the third.
"We’re always looking for opportunities, making plays when we can," Weitz said. "We’re where we are at right now because of the way our defense has played every game."
King appreciates that as well.
"In a season where we didn’t even know for a while if we would get to play, we’re grateful for the chance to get seven games in and make the most of the chances we have had."
