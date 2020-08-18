Knights' hopes ride on large, seasoned O-line

The Assumption football team is starting over at a few positions this season.
The Knights will have a new quarterback and a lot of new running backs handling the ball. They return only 10.5% of their total offensive yardage from a year ago.
But head coach Wade King and his players aren’t the least bit worried because whoever lines up at those positions will be operating behind one of the biggest and potentially best offensive lines of any Class 3A team in Iowa.
Returning starters Tyler Maro, Nate Timmons and Joe Turner all are 6-foot-5 or taller, all 260 or more pounds and all seemingly destined to play college football at a fairly high level.
“We don’t often say this but we’ve got a little size upfront,’’ said King, who steered his team to a 5-4 record a year ago. “All three were good players last year and we really feel good about them coming back.’’
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Maro is the most highly regarded of the group. According to Rivals.com, he has scholarship offers from 38 different Division I universities, including 17 Power-5 programs.
“He’s as advertised,’’ King said. “He’s big, strong and very athletic, and we’re very excited to see what he can do. We’re putting him into a bigger role obviously as a leader this year. So far he’s handled it very well.’’
Maro will shift from right tackle inside to right guard this season with the 6-5, 295-pound Turner taking over at right tackle and the 6-7, 270-pound Timmons anchoring things at left tackle. Senior Cayden McNamara, a mere 5-9, 185, also returns after playing extensively at center the past two seasons.
“It’s really exciting for us because almost all of our guys are experienced,’’ said Timmons, who also is being recruited by Division I and II programs. “Up and down the line, I think we’ve all had at least one year.
“Me and Maro, we’ve been starting since our sophomore year and Turner was a great player for us last year. I’ll be excited to see what he can do this year. And then with Cayden McNamara at center and a bunch of guys fighting for playing time at guard, I think it’s going to be really exciting this year.’’
Maro also feels very good about the Knights’ ability to physically manhandle opponents in the trenches.
“We know what we’re doing and we should be able to get some pretty good push,’’ he said.
“It’s always nice to know that if we give our quarterback a chance to make plays, we have faith that he’s going to execute and the backs will do the same,’’ he added.
It remains to be seen who mans most of the offensive skill positions. King indicated it may be backfield by committee.
Junior Ayden Weiman and senior Logan Ehrecke are dueling for the starting quarterback job that last year was held by Tyler Kulhanek, who accounted for all but one of the Knights’ pass attempts and also led the team in rushing.
“They both have things they do really well and I think they complement each other,’’ King said of Weiman and Ehrecke. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you see both of them in games at quarterback.’’
The running back jobs also are up for grabs. Dayne Hodge, who excelled at defensive back last season, figures to be in the mix there along with Noah Gonzalez, a senior who didn’t play much last season but who provides some speed and elusiveness.
“They’ve been putting in a lot of work, they know what they need to do, they know the shoes they have to fill and they’re definitely ready for the challenge,’’ Maro said of the new group of QBs and ballcarriers.
Simon Weitz, one of the Knights’ co-captains, returns as the team’s leading receiver and he figures to play a variety of roles.
He was a first-team Quad-City Times All-Metro defensive back as a junior last season while also catching 18 passes for 231 yards, averaging 40.6 yards per punt and recording a 96-yard kickoff return. He even has been working on his place-kicking skills although he said he wasn’t sure if he would be used in that capacity this season.
“I feel really good about this team,’’ Weitz said. “We have a lot of people returning on offense and defense, and I feel like we’re a lot further ahead than we were last year at this time, just with a lot more experience already.’’
Weitz isn’t the only returning veteran on defense.
Hodge had four interceptions a year ago, Owen Hamel (a third-year starter) was a second-team All-Metro defensive back and linebacker John Argo recorded 56.5 tackles as a sophomore.
Maro, Ehrecke, seniors Luke Jacobsen, Joe Manternach and James Wichelman, newcomer Kade Kreinbring and junior Aiden Morgan are among others who are expected to contribute significantly on defense.
“We have a real nice group of seniors and our junior class complements them really well,’’ King said. “That’s what you’ve got to have to be successful in football. You’ve got to have two pretty good classes that fit well together and we feel good about how these guys fit together.’’
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-001
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-002
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-003
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-004
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-005
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-006
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-007
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-008
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-009
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-010
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-011
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-012
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-013
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-014
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-015
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-016
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-017
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-018
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-019
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-020
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-021
081320-qc-spt-assumption-fb-022
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!