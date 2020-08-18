Knights' hopes ride on large, seasoned O-line

Maro will shift from right tackle inside to right guard this season with the 6-5, 295-pound Turner taking over at right tackle and the 6-7, 270-pound Timmons anchoring things at left tackle. Senior Cayden McNamara, a mere 5-9, 185, also returns after playing extensively at center the past two seasons.

“It’s really exciting for us because almost all of our guys are experienced,’’ said Timmons, who also is being recruited by Division I and II programs. “Up and down the line, I think we’ve all had at least one year.

“Me and Maro, we’ve been starting since our sophomore year and Turner was a great player for us last year. I’ll be excited to see what he can do this year. And then with Cayden McNamara at center and a bunch of guys fighting for playing time at guard, I think it’s going to be really exciting this year.’’

Maro also feels very good about the Knights’ ability to physically manhandle opponents in the trenches.

“We know what we’re doing and we should be able to get some pretty good push,’’ he said.

“It’s always nice to know that if we give our quarterback a chance to make plays, we have faith that he’s going to execute and the backs will do the same,’’ he added.