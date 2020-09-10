Knights jump on Indians early, move to 3-0

There has not been much drama or suspense for Davenport Assumption’s football program the first three weeks. The Knights prefer it that way.
Score early and often, hound the opposing offense and get some reserves adequate playing time in the second half under a continuous clock has been the pattern for Class 3A seventh-ranked Assumption.
Assumption tallied three touchdowns in the opening quarter and forced three turnovers before halftime on its way to a 42-0 rout over Marion on Thursday night in the district opener at a soggy Brady Street Stadium.
In three games against Davenport West, Davenport Central and Marion, coach Wade King’s squad has outscored foes 110-0 in the first half. For the second straight contest, the opponent didn’t collect a first down before intermission.
“These three weeks are all teams we thought we should beat,” senior receiver and defensive back Simon Weitz said. “We’re expecting some closer games in the future, but I think this group could be pretty good.
“We won by a good amount the first two weeks, but I didn’t think we played that well. Marion is not that bad of a team and we put a good game together.”
It is the first 3-0 start for Assumption since Derek Fulton and all-stater Tim Kilfoy were seniors in 2011.
“We’ve got a real senior-dominated team and they’re just grateful to be able to play,” King said. “A lot of them during the shutdown were finding ways to work out and stay in shape. We were really impressed with the way the kids came back when we could start working with them.
“I can’t say we’ve had a night in practice where we haven’t been pretty sharp. The kids practice well and are a really fun group to be around.”
After punting on their first series, the Knights scored touchdowns on their next four possessions.
With Marion loading the box, Ayden Weiman launched a 39-yard pass in the rain to Weitz in the end zone for a touchdown.
“I didn’t think he would try and air that out, but he’s got an arm,” said Weitz, who had four receptions for 84 yards and also an interception. “When I saw the ball, I had to run and get it.”
Weiman said he saw Weitz out of the corner of his eye.
“At the beginning of the game, I didn’t feel they were giving (Weitz) the respect he deserved,” Weiman noted. “He’s a great player, he’s fast. I threw it up and gave him a chance to get under it.”
Dayne Hodge had a 13-yard scoring run and Owen Hamel ripped off a 16-yard touchdown carry later in the quarter. Noah Gonzales added a touchdown run and Josh VanSeveren recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it a 35-point cushion at halftime.
The Knights finished with 345 total yards, including 124 through the air.
“Having that line up front is a blessing,” Weiman said. “It is not something everyone gets, so knowing you have those guys up front to protect you is really nice.”
Marion, five days removed from a 29-20 win over Center Point-Urbana, had only one of its 18 offensive snaps go for more than three yards in the opening half. It didn’t collect its first first down until midway through the third quarter and finished with 47 yards of offense.
Sophomore quarterback Alex Mota, who racked up nearly 300 total yards against CPU, never could get comfortable against Assumption’s physical and fast defense. Mota had just seven rushing yards on seven attempts and was 0-for-9 passing with two interceptions.
“Our defensive line and linebackers played really fast,” Weitz said. “They played their responsibilities really well.”
"I was real happy with the way we played defense tonight," King said. "We knew the offense went through their quarterback, but I thought we played fast and played downhill."
Assumption travels to Central DeWitt next Friday. Marion is scheduled to play at Clinton.
