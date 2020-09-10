Knights jump on Indians early, move to 3-0

“We’ve got a real senior-dominated team and they’re just grateful to be able to play,” King said. “A lot of them during the shutdown were finding ways to work out and stay in shape. We were really impressed with the way the kids came back when we could start working with them.

“I can’t say we’ve had a night in practice where we haven’t been pretty sharp. The kids practice well and are a really fun group to be around.”

After punting on their first series, the Knights scored touchdowns on their next four possessions.

With Marion loading the box, Ayden Weiman launched a 39-yard pass in the rain to Weitz in the end zone for a touchdown.

“I didn’t think he would try and air that out, but he’s got an arm,” said Weitz, who had four receptions for 84 yards and also an interception. “When I saw the ball, I had to run and get it.”

Weiman said he saw Weitz out of the corner of his eye.

“At the beginning of the game, I didn’t feel they were giving (Weitz) the respect he deserved,” Weiman noted. “He’s a great player, he’s fast. I threw it up and gave him a chance to get under it.”