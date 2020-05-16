Knights' Maro sees meteoric rise in his recruiting

"He's just rock-solid, very thorough in what he does," King said. "He is a coach-pleaser. If you coach him, he's going to do what you tell him to do."

His size, wingspan and flexibility are among the traits that have made him a valued prospect.

Louisville was his first Power 5 offer in November. The next came from Syracuse on April 3.

Then from April 24-30, he picked up seven offers from power conferences.

"It has been crazy," Maro said.

"My experience has been once somebody digs a kid up, people find out about him and it quite often goes like this," King said. "He's getting a lot of attention recently from the West Coast."

Football is just one aspect of what makes Maro an attractive recruit.

He also has been involved in basketball, baseball and was planning to participate in track and field as a thrower this spring. Maro has a 3.99 grade-point average and scored a 31 on the ACT. He was just elected president of Assumption's National Honor Society for next fall.

"He's not a kid that is going to talk your ear off," King said, "but leadership is very important to him. He's a very low-risk kind of kid."