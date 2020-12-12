Knights' Maro to continue football career at Iowa State

Iowa State emerged as Maro’s front-runner about 2½ weeks ago. He said there were nine other schools he was in contact with late in the process until reaching his decision.

The Cyclones were attractive to Maro for several reasons. The coaching staff and the environment in the program were at the top of that list.

“All the former players believe the program is in great hands,” Maro said. “I didn’t hear one negative thing about coach Campbell or any of his staff. The current players are definitely very excited about what’s going on.

"I got to know some of the other commits from workouts and we all get along really well. It is a great group of guys and easy to mesh with."

Iowa State, ranked inside the nation's top 10, is 8-2 and will play in the program's first Big 12 championship game next Saturday against Oklahoma. The Cyclones have won at least seven games and played in bowl games each of the past three seasons under Campbell.

"He's taking the program in the right direction," Maro said, "and this season is a great testament to how possible it really is to have success there."

At the start of the recruiting process, Maro said proximity to home wasn’t a factor.