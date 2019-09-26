Wade King can't recall a time when Davenport Assumption's football team has lost a homecoming game during his tenure.
It certainly wasn't going to happen Thursday night.
After back-to-back losses to Class 3A top-five ranked teams, Assumption did about anything it wanted in a 55-7 rout over Clinton in the district opener at Brady Street Stadium.
"The message to our kids is to do your job, and our job when it comes to homecoming is to play the game and win the game," King said. "Otherwise, there is going to be a dark cloud over homecoming.
"It has worked out for us."
Assumption lost to second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier two weeks ago 17-0. It let a 10-point lead in the second half slip last Friday at third-ranked Solon, 17-13.
But on this night, Assumption overwhelmed Clinton, which had only 26 players dress for the game, in every phase.
The Knights (3-2, 1-0) accumulated 362 yards on the ground and averaged more than 11.5 yards per rush in the opening half. They connected on a pair of long pass plays for touchdowns. They forced multiple turnovers, including one returned for a score. They stymied the River Kings to 20 rushing yards.
"We felt we outplayed (Solon) last week, so coming out against Clinton on a short week we had to forget about that game," said senior Grant Simpson, who compiled 127 total yards. "We came in with a clear mind and had to attack Clinton with everything we had."
Seth Adrian had a pair of rushing touchdowns and an interception in the first half. Tyler Kulhanek ran for a score and threw two touchdown passes to Simpson. Dayne Hodge found the end zone for the first time as a Knight with a 41-yard interception return for a score.
By halftime, Assumption had a commanding 41-7 lead and a 298-90 advantage in total yards. The Knights scored on six of their seven possessions before intermission.
King's team had six different players reach the end zone.
"We spread it around pretty good tonight," King said. "We haven't had all our ducks in a row this week with the short turnaround, homecoming and then a (junior varsity) game on Monday.
"I thought we might come out a little sloppy, but we played well enough to move the football."
Simpson had touchdown receptions of 35 and 24 yards. On his first grab, he was in the end zone and didn't have a defender within 10 to 15 yards of him.
"Those are definitely nerve-racking because you don't want to be that guy that drops it," Simpson said. "All eyes are you. You've got to trust yourself. It is an easy catch, you just have to do it."
The Knights completed 5 of 8 passes for 79 yards, an element that must improve when the schedule ratchets up in the coming weeks.
"It is definitely a threat now," Simpson said. "We have an offensive weapon with a fast quarterback and a pretty decent size line. We're starting to figure out the passing game."
King said there still is work to be done in that area. He'd like to see sharper routes and quicker, smarter decisions with the ball.
"It is a work in progress," he noted.
Clinton (0-5, 0-1) didn't have a first down on its first six offensive series. On the seventh possession, it broke into the scoring column with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jai Jensen to Treveon Bailey.
Jensen finished with 110 passing yards.
Assumption travels to Central DeWitt next Friday. Clinton heads to Clear Creek Amana.
First, the Knights could savor another homecoming win.
"It definitely changes the mood in a good way," Simpson said. "You work your butts off and now you get to celebrate with classmates and friends."
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-1.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-2.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-3.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-4.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-5.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-6.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-7.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-8.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-9.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-10.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-11.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-12.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-13.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-14.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-15.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-16.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-17.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-18.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-19.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-20.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-21.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-22.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-23.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-24.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-25.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-26.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-27.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-28.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-29.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-30.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-31.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-32.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-33.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-34.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-35.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-36.jpg
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-37.jpg
Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter