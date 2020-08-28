Knights run their way past Falcons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport West found out the hard way just how potent the running attack of the Davenport Assumption football team can be.

Behind a dominating performance by the offensive line, the Knights rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns on their way to a 54-0 win over the Falcons at Brady Street Stadium on Friday night.

Coming into the season, the line was a huge factor for the Knights, but making a statement like this in Week 1 was important said senior lineman Nate Timmons.

“Knowing that nothing is guaranteed and just being out here is awesome and this was a great performance by everyone,” Timmons said. “It was dominant and that is the way we wanted it to be. The whole line felt great and we were super excited to be out there. We showed what we can do and I think that will carry on for weeks ahead.”

Timmons along with his frontline teammates Tyler Maro, Joe Turner, Tyler Smith, Jason Armstrong, Cayden McNamara, Adam Heinrichs, Nate Canals and tight end Keegan Shovlain tore gaping holes in West’s line as Knights running backs often were nearly 10 yards downfield before being touched. Assumption rolled up the rushing total on only 28 attempts for close to 12 yards per rush.