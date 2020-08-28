Knights run their way past Falcons

Davenport West found out the hard way just how potent the running attack of the Davenport Assumption football team can be.
Behind a dominating performance by the offensive line, the Knights rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns on their way to a 54-0 win over the Falcons at Brady Street Stadium on Friday night.
Coming into the season, the line was a huge factor for the Knights, but making a statement like this in Week 1 was important said senior lineman Nate Timmons.
“Knowing that nothing is guaranteed and just being out here is awesome and this was a great performance by everyone,” Timmons said. “It was dominant and that is the way we wanted it to be. The whole line felt great and we were super excited to be out there. We showed what we can do and I think that will carry on for weeks ahead.”
Timmons along with his frontline teammates Tyler Maro, Joe Turner, Tyler Smith, Jason Armstrong, Cayden McNamara, Adam Heinrichs, Nate Canals and tight end Keegan Shovlain tore gaping holes in West’s line as Knights running backs often were nearly 10 yards downfield before being touched. Assumption rolled up the rushing total on only 28 attempts for close to 12 yards per rush.
The Falcons are by no means a small team but Assumption was still able to used foot speed and athleticism to clear out defenders and open up lanes.
“We have been drilling just staying low and getting off the ball hard and driving through our blocks,” Timmons said. “We were able to push them back 5 or 10 yards and that was our goal all game.”
This play helped ease the transition of two new quarterbacks that saw nearly equal playing time in Aiden Weiman and Logan Ehrecke. Both only attempted four passes the whole game with each completing one. Ehrecke did have 25 yards rushing and scored on a short TD run.
Senior running back Dayne Hodge was, perhaps, the biggest benefactor of the line’s play although Hodge also showed off some nice moves to make defenders miss and also showed breakaway speed on a 61-yard touchdown run. He finished with three rushing TDs and rolled up 175 yards on the ground on 12 attempts.
“The way he can see the field, he can break open any run,” Timmons said of Hodge.
Assumption’s offense wasn’t the only unit clicking. The Knights took away three fumbles and intercepted two passes and held West to six first downs and only 71 total yards. Evan Forker had four sacks on defense while Simon Weitz and David Neuberger each had interceptions. Owen Hamel returned a West fumble for a touchdown. Aiden Morgan also had numerous tackles and seemed to be in West’s offensive backfield every play.
Weitz, Noah Gonzalez and James Wichelmann also had rushing touchdowns for the winners.
Despite the performance, Knights coach Wade King said he will have to look at the replay to evaluate what needs work going forward. Assumption did have six motion penalties, including three on one drive that cost it a scoring opportunity. The Knights also did not covert several point-after attempts.
“It’s a luxury to have guys up front like that and they did a nice job tonight but we will watch the film. I am not going to commit to too much until I see what happened,” King said. “But we did do some good things.”
West was led by quarterback Payton Thompson, who had 28 yards rushing on 10 attempts and did get out of some broken play situations. Richard Bailey had a fumble recovery for the Falcons as well.
