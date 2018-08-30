Davenport Assumption’s football team sputtered in the red zone last week. The Knights had plenty of practice Thursday night.
With five of its six first-half possessions starting at midfield or in Dubuque Wahlert territory, Assumption feasted on short fields and rolled to a 37-0 rout in a non-district contest at Brady Street Stadium.
“We just executed better this week,” quarterback Brandon Schlichting said. “There were a few plays we didn’t make in the first half, but I thought we capitalized on more things tonight.”
Schlichting completed 11 of 17 throws for 199 yards and a touchdown, including a 41-yard scoring strike to Nick Gottilla late in the first quarter.
Nathan Schlichting had a pair of rushing touchdowns while Johnny Hua, who didn’t play a week ago, and Brandon Schlichting had scores on the ground.
“We still left too many points off the board,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “I know that’s hard to say when you score like that, but we’ve still got to cut down mistakes.
“That said, today was definitely a step forward.”
Wahlert, meanwhile, began four of its first seven possessions at or inside its 20. With only 19 players dressed, the Golden Eagles couldn’t muster anything offensively.
Assumption (1-1) limited Wahlert to seven first downs and 112 total yards, including negative-27 on the ground.
“We’re very thin at all positions right now,” Wahlert coach Travis Zajac said. “We’ve got a couple linemen beat up who weren’t able to play tonight. It is hard to string success when you don’t have the same kids playing together.
“Ultimately, it comes down to physicality. We couldn’t match them at the line of scrimmage.”
Assumption sophomore defensive back Simon Weitz had a pair of interceptions in the first quarter. He nearly had a third before halftime, but it was dropped.
Weitz expected Wahlert to throw in his direction early.
“I didn’t play too well last week against Alleman,” Weitz said. “I figured they watched our film and probably knew that. I was nervous coming into the game, but I’m just glad I could help our team out in the way I did.”
Weitz got caught looking in the backfield on a halfback pass last week, an important play in a 38-19 loss.
“It was just a young guy mistake,” King said. “I’m proud of him tonight. He’s definitely got some talent.”
With Weitz's two interceptions, a safety and a Grant Simpson blocked punt, Assumption started its first six possessions at the Wahlert 29, 45, 39, 19, midfield and its own 49.
Even with that, Assumption turned it over on downs twice.
The Knights finished with 151 rushing yards on 40 attempts.
“We’ve got to be able to protect Brandon a little more, and we’ve got to get our running game on track,” King said. “It was hard tonight because Wahlert was sending six or seven guys every play, especially with a young offensive line.”
King admitted Thursday’s outcome was essential for his team. The Knights face a pair of state-ranked opponents the next two weeks in defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier and Solon.
“Just to be able to go into those kind of games with a little bit of confidence is important,” King said. “We know Xavier is going to be a handful. They were really good last year and probably just as good, if not better, this year.”