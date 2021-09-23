Knights turn over Sabers four times to claim district opener

In nearly 12 minutes of game time, Assumption went from trailing by three to up 28.

“It seemed like a lot tighter game (than 41-10),” Assumption coach Wade King said. “Our kids stayed with it. They competed through a tough first half, and we came out in the second half ready to play.”

Assumption, meanwhile, never turned the ball over in the game. The Knights finished with 302 total yards to the Sabers' 285.

“Once we got that ball rolling, we stayed on it all night,” said Argo, who finished with 143 yards on 17 carries. “We collected ourselves as a defense and started playing hard. We just fed off that energy.”

Jackson had 12 rushes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

“Lightning and thunder with me and Johnny in the backfield,” Jackson said. “It is nice to be able to switch it up all the time.”

The Knights have played five games and none of them have been decided by less than 24 points. Assumption heads on the road for the next two weeks to play Mount Vernon and Benton Community.

King admitted he doesn’t have a strong handle on his team yet past the midway point.