Krusey begins another rebuild ... this time at West

For the better part of the past decade, there has been a common thread in every school Brandon Krusey has coached football.
Each job has been a rebuild.
He led Grundy Center to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years in 2011. He helped Independence end a 29-year postseason drought in 2014. He directed a Davenport North program, which had won only three total games in the previous six seasons before his arrival, to a winning record in his third year.
Krusey begins another reconstruction project this fall at Davenport West, a school which hasn’t registered a winning season since 1999.
“It has been kind of my life for the last number of years,” Krusey said with a smile. “I haven’t necessarily planned for it to be that way, but it is just how things have fallen. It is enjoyable to see a program struggling and be part of a solution with a group of other people and coaches.”
In most of his previous stops, though, Krusey left before those programs reached their apex. After spending last year at Mason City, another school which was winless the season before, he has intentions of seeing this rebuild all the way to the finish line.
“There is no way to rush it,” Krusey admitted. “We’re pretty positive we can put something respectable on the field and compete, but it is a process. You have to work on changing bodies and changing attitudes. It will take time, but we think we can do special things here in years to come.”
The job is even more challenging this year.
Krusey accepted the position in late March following Justin Peters’ resignation at the end of last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from having any face-to-face interactions with his players until camp in late July.
It has been a crash course installing his offense and defense, learning names and personalities.
Still, Krusey already has left a favorable impression on his players.
“His attitude is great toward the players,” senior linebacker Aiden Fix said. “He clicks with the players and brings a new atmosphere of just being tough.”
“He brings a lot of credibility,” senior receiver Hunter Runge added. “Knowing his background, what he’s done at other schools and knowing we haven’t been the best at football here, we’re hoping he can do the same here.”
Krusey has in excess of a dozen coaches on his staff. It has led to more individualized and small-group workouts focused on fundamentals.
“They really break it down,” Runge said. “We do our offense and defense, but then we go off in separate groups and get down to the nitty-gritty on what should be going on.”
It was a tale of two seasons for West last year. It won three games and was competitive in two others, but got blown out in the remaining four.
The Falcons graduated a large senior class and return only a handful of players who saw significant playing time.
Senior Payton Thompson accounted for nearly 1,100 yards last fall and is in the mix to be the starting quarterback along with sophomore Brady Hansen.
“I’d be confident with either one going into Week 1,” Krusey said.
Thompson showed to be elusive in the run game at times.
“I feel like I’ve matured,” he said. “I know the varsity game and won’t be so surprised now.”
Krusey said there are about a half-dozen individuals in the mix at running back. Runge and Hunter Roehlk are the projected starting receivers while Garet Gustaf is among the key pieces on the line.
“We won’t be extremely uptempo, probably huddle most of the time,” Krusey said, “but we’ll run some different speeds and go primarily with a single back.”
The task for the defense is improving against the run. West surrendered 47.5 points and 231 yards per game on the ground in the final six outings last year.
Fix, a linebacker, is expected to anchor the defense.
“We should be able to stop the run better this year,” Fix said. “That will be the main priority. This is going to be a tough, old-school type defense.”
Krusey has more than 90 players out in grades 9-12. He said anywhere from two to six sophomores could be moved up to varsity.
“You’ll see sophomores on the field,” Krusey said. “The best kids are going to play if they earn their spots.”
The Falcons open the regular season Aug. 28 at home against Davenport Assumption. With every team qualifying for the postseason, West will have an opportunity to play at least eight games if it and its opponents remain healthy.
Right now, Krusey is more interested in attitude and effort than victories.
“If we have consistency in those things along with some toughness on and off the field, we’re going to be in some games,” Krusey said. “We’re going to close the gap from where it has been to where we are going.
“Yeah, it’d be great to win some games, and that’s the ultimate goal, but right now it is about competing every single day and seeing where that takes us.”
