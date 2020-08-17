Krusey begins another rebuild ... this time at West

For the better part of the past decade, there has been a common thread in every school Brandon Krusey has coached football.

Each job has been a rebuild.

He led Grundy Center to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years in 2011. He helped Independence end a 29-year postseason drought in 2014. He directed a Davenport North program, which had won only three total games in the previous six seasons before his arrival, to a winning record in his third year.

Krusey begins another reconstruction project this fall at Davenport West, a school which hasn’t registered a winning season since 1999.

“It has been kind of my life for the last number of years,” Krusey said with a smile. “I haven’t necessarily planned for it to be that way, but it is just how things have fallen. It is enjoyable to see a program struggling and be part of a solution with a group of other people and coaches.”

In most of his previous stops, though, Krusey left before those programs reached their apex. After spending last year at Mason City, another school which was winless the season before, he has intentions of seeing this rebuild all the way to the finish line.