Brandon Krusey called it a bittersweet decision.
After directing the Davenport North football program the past three seasons, Krusey is leaving to become the next head coach at Mason City pending school board approval.
“This is 100 percent what was best for our family,” Krusey said Thursday night. “I have three daughters living away from me (in Wisconsin), and a huge factor was being closer to my girls.
“It is a good day for our family, but I love Davenport North and the people here. We’re going to miss them a lot. There have been a lot of people who invested a lot, and I appreciate and love those guys for that. We needed to do this for our family.”
Before Krusey's arrival at North, the program won only three games in the previous six seasons.
North made steady growth each season under Krusey. It was 1-8 in 2016, 3-6 in 2017 and compiled a winning season this past fall at 5-4.
The Wildcats won five of their first six games to equal the school’s best start in 31 years.
“The key for them is just to continue to build consistency,” Krusey said. “We’ve done a pretty good job the last three years not changing a whole lot of things. It was something consistent for the kids year in and year out. They need to continue to build on the strength program.
“There is a bunch of amazing guys on the staff, very knowledgeable and care about the kids. It will help boost them and carry them forward.”
Krusey, who was a head coach at North Tama and Independence before landing at North, faces a rebuilding job in Mason City.
The Mohawks were 0-9 this past season. They lost every game by at least 15 points, and the school hasn’t had a winning season since 2009.
“We’ll need to increase the numbers and try to continue to mold a different attitude,” Krusey said. “Honestly, I haven’t talked to a lot of people yet, so there are still a lot of ifs about staff and certain things.
“We’re going to try and make them winners.”
Krusey will remain on staff at North through the remainder of the school year. He’ll be the Wildcats’ girls track and field coach this spring before making the trek north.
He’ll be a high school special education teacher at Mason City.
Krusey didn’t have a chance to meet with his North team yet. He plans to do so early next week.
“I wish I could have talked to them face-to-face before this got out,” he said. “It happened quicker than I thought it was going to.”