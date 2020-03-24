Krusey returns to Q-C, takes football job at West

Just 13 months ago, Brandon Krusey announced he was leaving Davenport North to take a head football coaching position at Mason City High School.
Krusey is returning to the Quad-Cities.
Davenport West announced Tuesday it has hired Krusey as its football coach for the 2020 season.
"Our realization is Davenport is our home and where we're going to be, and we'll make everything else work," Krusey said.
When Krusey decided to take the job at Mason City, he said the decision was 100% based on what was best for his family and being closer to his three daughters.
"That was the major reason we moved up there," Krusey said, "so before I applied (at West), we had some good family conversations and looked hard into it. They were in full favor of it and on board."
In Krusey's three years at North, the program was 1-8, 3-6 and 5-4.
Mason City was 1-8 this past fall under Krusey. It wasn't the football that had him looking for a job elsewhere.
Krusey is a Behavior Disorder teacher in the Mason City district.
"The season went as expected," Krusey said. "We made some decent progress, but there were a couple things I wasn't real happy with when it came to my day job. That made more of an impact.
"I didn't realize how much of a passion we had for Davenport and the community."
This will be the sixth Iowa high school Krusey has been the head football coach. He was at North Tama, Grundy Center and Independence before coming to the Q-C.
As was the case at North and Mason City, Krusey inherits a rebuilding job. The Falcons had a pair of three-win seasons in Justin Peters' five years before he stepped down last October.
Besides his familiarity with Davenport schools, Krusey was a defensive coordinator at West for a season before accepting the North job.
"Any Davenport (public) school, things are difficult all the way around with participation numbers and the socioeconomics," Krusey said, "but they're hungry to get better.
"My wife and I want to be part of the solution at West. We've known the principal and (activities director) for a number of years. We respect them and what they're trying to do. We're excited to have a fresh start."
Krusey said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented additional challenges. The family already has sold their home in Mason City and has put an offer on a house in the Quad-Cities.
The plan is to move back at the end of May or in early June.
"It helps a little bit that I know some of the kids," Krusey said, "either from seeing them around town or some kids I had when I coached basketball out at the junior high in Walcott."
Krusey will be a special education teacher at the high school.
He admits it will be a bit awkward when West faces North this upcoming season given the relationships he built with many of the current Wildcats.
"We're still close with a lot of people at North," Krusey said. "It'll be different the one week we're competing against each other, but other than that, you're trying to build up the town of Davenport.
"It will be a good, healthy rivalry."
Krusey believes West can turn the corner like North has done in recent seasons. It won't be immediately.
"Nothing comes easily and nothing comes quickly," he said. "We've got a good group of people and good resources to draw from. It will take time, effort and some planning to get going there, but it is a place where we can make things happen.
"I believe that 100% going in."
