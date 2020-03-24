Krusey returns to Q-C, takes football job at West

"I didn't realize how much of a passion we had for Davenport and the community."

This will be the sixth Iowa high school Krusey has been the head football coach. He was at North Tama, Grundy Center and Independence before coming to the Q-C.

As was the case at North and Mason City, Krusey inherits a rebuilding job. The Falcons had a pair of three-win seasons in Justin Peters' five years before he stepped down last October.

Besides his familiarity with Davenport schools, Krusey was a defensive coordinator at West for a season before accepting the North job.

"Any Davenport (public) school, things are difficult all the way around with participation numbers and the socioeconomics," Krusey said, "but they're hungry to get better.

"My wife and I want to be part of the solution at West. We've known the principal and (activities director) for a number of years. We respect them and what they're trying to do. We're excited to have a fresh start."

Krusey said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented additional challenges. The family already has sold their home in Mason City and has put an offer on a house in the Quad-Cities.

The plan is to move back at the end of May or in early June.