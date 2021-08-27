Kuehn rebounds, leads Sabers to win

On Central DeWitt’s first possession of the season, quarterback Paul Kuehn was, according to Saber head coach Ryan Streets, horrible. The junior signal caller missed on both of his pass attempts, and the team went three-and-out and punted to host Davenport Central.
But Kuehn will be remembered for his performance on Central DeWitt’s final possession of the night.
Kuehn marched the Sabers 76 yards in nine plays and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with just 18 seconds remaining, lifting Central DeWitt to a 30-24 win over the Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.
“We ride Paul a lot because he gets really nervous before the game,” Streets said. “His first series was horrendous. I mean horrendous. But after that Paul came back and started playing.”
After that initial three-and-out gave Davenport Central the ball at the Saber 27-yard line, the Blue Devils went on to score first on Nate Hummel’s 1-yard run. But Kuehn came back to throw a 56-yard touchdown pass to David Harper and a 7-yard scoring pass to Lucas Burmeister to give Central DeWitt a 12-7 lead early in the second quarter. Burmeister’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Sabers an 18-7 lead at halftime.
Davenport Central’s Charles Jones returned the second half kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a spark. The Sabers lost the ensuing kickoff, and Central capitalized when Carter Hurst drilled a 46-yard field goal to pull within one.
“In the past, I think a Central team would have folded,” Blue Devil head coach Ben Sacco said of trailing 18-7 at the break. “This team fought back. The kickoff return to start the second half lit a fire. That got us feeling pretty good about things, and we were able to use that momentum and keep building. Our kids just battled and showed some heart.”
Conner Pena’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter extended Central DeWitt’s lead back to seven points, and it would stay that way until late in the fourth. But with Central (0-1) facing a desperation fourth-and-16 play from its own 34, quarterback Corbin Simatovich threw up a heave to Kellan Rush, who was double covered, but sprang free for a 66-yard, game-tying touchdown with 2:12 remaining.
"That play was just kind of a desperation play. We were just trying to get the first down to just extend it,” Sacco said. “We got lucky.”
That left just enough time for Kuehn and the Sabers, though.
“Everybody was a little down, but we rallied up and got fired up,” said Kuehn, who threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 84 yards and a score. “Everybody got into it. We came back and we didn’t stop. We pounded it and made the plays. The line did a great job.”
The Sabers (1-0), who had graduated 22 seniors from last season’s squad, came up with a big road win.
“I’m really happy for our seniors,” Streets said. “I think they’ve only won three games since they were freshmen. So they really haven’t won a lot of games. But we told them nobody cares about that. You only remember your senior year. They kept fighting through the adversity and we were impressed because they haven’t done that before. They’ve really grown up. You got to see that on that last drive. They really grew up and executed. It was a fantastic finish to the game.”
Even though his team won a road game at a Class 5A school, Kuehn wasn’t about to start beating his chest. But he also didn’t sound like a young man who was nervous to face Davenport Central.
“It's awesome to start the season with a win, but we don’t see them as (a big school),” he said. “We see them as being even with us. You can’t look up at them. You have to look right at them and say, ‘We’re going beat your butt.’”