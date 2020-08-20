Lancers believe they can be 'pretty scary' by October

“We have something there we haven’t had in the last few years,” Tippet said. “All four of them can run.”

Max Solis, who had 11 receptions last year, is back at receiver along with senior Canon Guffey. Juniors Jakob Nelson and Oliver Hughes have performed well in preseason camp as has senior Marquan Quinn.

Petersen anchors the defensive front after collecting more than 40 tackles a season ago. The back two ends of the defense will be mostly new starters.

“I can help my teammates more this year,” Petersen said. “When coach calls a play, I can tell them what play it is, what the signal is and where they should go. I can set guys on the right path.”

Parker Ruth, Frank and junior Ryan Campbell are among the leading candidates at inside linebacker.

“We need people to step up when their name is called,” senior defensive back Andrew Chizek said. “We lost a lot of starters from last year, but we have good depth and even some of our twos and threes could get playing time. Everybody needs to be ready.”

Still, coach Tippet wants to see some separation on the depth chart between now and the Aug. 28 opener against Muscatine.