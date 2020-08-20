Lancers believe they can be 'pretty scary' by October

ELDRIDGE — Take one glance at the North Scott football team’s individual statistics from last season and then peek at this year’s roster.
The projected starting quarterback didn’t play the position last fall. It doesn’t have a running back returning who rushed for more than 55 yards. It has only one receiver back who caught more than 10 passes. It has to replace its entire cast of starting linebackers and a majority of the secondary.
Other than lineman Joey Petersen, an Iowa State recruit, the Lancers might not have the name recognition like they had last year with Division I athletes or multi-sport standouts in Ty Anderson, Ben Belken, Jake Matthaidess and Jackson Stoefen.
But if anything should be learned from Kevin Tippet’s previous 13 seasons, doubt his program at your own peril.
North Scott has pieced together three consecutive nine-win seasons, six in the past 10 years, and been to the state quarterfinals each of the past three years.
“We have the personnel to be pretty scary offensively and defensively by the end of the year,” Tippet said. “We’re just so green. We have kids that haven’t played much varsity football, and the kids have to learn to play at that speed and learn the nuances.”
What the Lancers do have is experience in the trenches, depth (more than 55 juniors and seniors) and athleticism at the skilled positions.
North Scott returns six linemen who saw considerable playing time last year in Petersen, Devin Gheer, Kade Tippet, Kaeden Mickey, Ty Murphy and Carson McCaughey.
“We’ve got to lean on them early while our skilled kids get some seasoning,” coach Tippet said.
Senior Carter Markham, a starter in the secondary and used in goal-line and short-yardage packages on offense last year, is the frontrunner at quarterback. Junior Grayson Juel is competing there too.
Markham was a signal caller his freshman and sophomore seasons.
The thought of running behind a line that returns more than 40 collective starts excites him.
“I trust those guys very much,” Markham said. “They are big, strong guys that can move people.”
The biggest adjustment for Markham has been getting back into the swing of the position, remembering the playbook, his reads and throwing a football.
“I’ve been throwing all summer prepping for this,” he said. “I’m happy I get to be a main leader on the team, have the ball in my hands every play.”
There are four candidates for carries in the backfield — seniors Cooper Frank and David Nass along with juniors Darnell Butler and Payton Kruse.
“We have something there we haven’t had in the last few years,” Tippet said. “All four of them can run.”
Max Solis, who had 11 receptions last year, is back at receiver along with senior Canon Guffey. Juniors Jakob Nelson and Oliver Hughes have performed well in preseason camp as has senior Marquan Quinn.
Petersen anchors the defensive front after collecting more than 40 tackles a season ago. The back two ends of the defense will be mostly new starters.
“I can help my teammates more this year,” Petersen said. “When coach calls a play, I can tell them what play it is, what the signal is and where they should go. I can set guys on the right path.”
Parker Ruth, Frank and junior Ryan Campbell are among the leading candidates at inside linebacker.
“We need people to step up when their name is called,” senior defensive back Andrew Chizek said. “We lost a lot of starters from last year, but we have good depth and even some of our twos and threes could get playing time. Everybody needs to be ready.”
Still, coach Tippet wants to see some separation on the depth chart between now and the Aug. 28 opener against Muscatine.
“We’re pretty deep, but who are going to be those rocks that will step up and we can count on being leaders for us?” Tippet said. “We need to find guys that are going to put their foot down and say, ‘Hey, this is my spot and I’m going to be a playmaker for us.’”
With no Ratings Percentage Index and every team qualifying for the postseason this year, there might be less urgency during the regular season.
North Scott also saw its schedule change with the shortened seven-game regular season. Cedar Rapids Xavier and Western Dubuque, games Tippet said his team was excited about playing, were dropped from the schedule.
“Our seniors have to be hungry,” coach Tippet said. “They’ve got to want to kick in the door, take that next step and want it badly.”
By the playoffs, Markham believes the Lancers will be a difficult out in 3A.
“I had that comfort knowing I had another year to play last year,” Markham said. “This year, a lot of seniors don’t know if they’re ever going to play football again. The hunger is definitely there with our group, and we have to focus on pushing our younger guys.
“With a shorter season and change of competition, this is the year we could possibly go further than years in the past.”
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-001
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-002
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-003
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-004
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-005
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-006
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-007
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-008
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-009
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-010
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-011
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-012
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-013
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-014
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-015
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-016
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-017
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-018
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-019
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-020
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-021
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-022
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-023
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-024
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-025
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-026
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-027
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-028
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-029
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-030
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-031
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-032
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-033
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-034
081820-qc-spt-north-scott-fb-035
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!