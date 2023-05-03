ELDRIDGE — David Borchers had plenty of recruiting buzz during his junior football season.

He had more than a half-dozen offers from FBS or FCS programs, including Nebraska, Iowa State and Army. He had three stars attached to his name from 247Sports.

Then, the North Scott High School standout lost touch with most of those schools. He didn’t take a slew of college visits and there were coaching changes at several of the places recruiting him.

So in early February, Borchers committed and signed with Iowa Central Community College.

“Nothing ever really worked out with those other schools, so that’s why I went the juco route to get my feet settled into college ball and work my way up,” he said.

Well, his recruiting story had another plot twist about three weeks ago.

Nebraska, with new leadership in Matt Rhule, reached out to Borchers and wanted him to come out for a visit. The 6-foot-2 and 290-pounder agreed and made the trip to Lincoln.

“I sat down with the new coaching staff, got an understanding of what they’re trying to do out there now and how much the culture has changed out there,” Borchers said. “I’m willing to take the risk to be part of that.”

Borchers will join the Nebraska program as a preferred walk-on.

He’ll receive his diploma from North Scott on May 28. A day later, he’ll be in a car heading west to start the next phase of his life with summer classes beginning May 30.

“This is the level I wanted to play at in the end,” Borchers said. “That’s been the main goal this entire recruiting process.”

Borchers was a second team Quad Cities All-Metro and Class 4A all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association. He had 27 tackles, seven for loss, this past season for the Lancers, who reached the semifinal round of the playoffs.

He expects to be at guard or center for the Cornhuskers.

“I’ve been waiting for my shot,” Borchers said. “I have a pretty big chip now to play there. I have to come to work every day to prove myself to coaches and teammates.”

How quickly can he contribute? That is yet to be seen.

“I have a feeling it will take some time,” he admitted. “After some development and growth and getting the feel for college ball, I feel I can make a pretty big impact out there.”

Borchers, also a state qualifier in wrestling, said his experiences on and off the field at North Scott have equipped him well for what is next.

“These past couple of years have helped me mature as a person,” he said. “There is more to it than football and that’s the hard part, not the game itself, but what happens outside of the game.

“Being here at North Scott helped me. I feel really prepared.”