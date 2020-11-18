Lancers build championship-level 'D' behind depth, fresh faces

ELDRIDGE — With the exception of pass rusher and Iowa State University recruit Joey Petersen, the North Scott High School football team did not return much experience on its defense from last season.
The Lancers went into fall camp essentially with a fresh cast of linebackers and defensive backs vying for playing time.
About three months later, defensive coordinator Tim Brunkan’s unit has been a pillar for ninth-ranked North Scott in its road to Thursday night’s Iowa Class 3A state championship game against Harlan.
North Scott (8-1) is yielding fewer than 11 points per game, third best in the state.
“We’re not real well-known,” linebacker Ryan Campbell said, “so we play with a chip on our shoulder and always have something to prove.”
Teams have moved the ball against the Lancers. Scoring points has been the difficulty for the opposition.
Besides three regular-season shutouts, North Scott held Davenport Assumption (10), West Delaware (21) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (10) to season-low point totals in the playoffs. It also has produced 19 takeaways, more than two per game.
“We all have such a passion for the game,” junior defensive lineman Adam Allen said. “Our energy is high on every play and we’ve bonded together really well.
“We’ve been the underdogs a lot here in the postseason and we play better because of that. We build off the negative energy.”
Coaches and players admit it starts up front with Petersen, Allen, sophomore David Borchers and junior Hunter Kaufman.
Petersen is among the state’s sack leaders with eight while Allen has been steady off the opposite edge and Borchers has recovered four fumbles.
Campbell, Marquan Quinn, Grant Moeller and Cooper Frank occupy the middle.
Oliver Hughes, Connor Corson, Hunter Davenport and Will Seligman start in the secondary, but North Scott has relied on others as well. Dominic Miller came up with an interception and a fumble recovery a week ago and Andrew Chizek broke up a second-down pass in overtime last Thursday.
The back end of that defense is expected to be tested against Harlan.
Sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has thrown for 2,340 yards and features three receivers — Connor Frame, Aidan Hall and Joey Moser — with at least 29 receptions apiece. Tight end Will McLaughlin is an all-stater on defense and has an offer from Iowa.
“Probably the best group of receivers we’ve seen all year,” Seligman said, “but I think our secondary can match up to the challenge. They’ve got speed, we’ve got speed as well.”
It is a different challenge than what the Lancers have seen the past three weeks against run-oriented offenses.
“Our secondary has to be really good at understanding where receivers are at, coverages and the personnel on the field,” coach Kevin Tippet said. “We’ve got to be mentally smart and we've got to make plays.”
North Scott didn’t do that in the first half against Mount Pleasant when it allowed 20 points. It didn't do that at times versus Assumption.
“We’ve really talked to our kids the last few weeks about being aggressive and making those plays,” Tippet said. “We saw it last week with Chizek’s breakup in overtime and Corson had a great break on the ball (on the last play). That’s what it takes to win these kind of ballgames.”
To ease the burden off the secondary, Allen said it is imperative for the Lancers to limit Harlan's ground attack and get pressure on Kasperbauer. Despite his 22 touchdown passes, he has been picked off a dozen times this year.
“We need to stay in our pass-rush lanes and keep good pressure on the quarterback,” Allen said. “We can’t allow him to get settled in the pocket.”
Harlan had three offensive touchdowns go for 25 yards or more in last week’s semifinal rout over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
“We’ve got to eliminate big plays,” Campbell said.
If North Scott can do that, it has a chance to add a championship trophy to its case for the first time in football.
“Our defense is all on the same page,” Campbell said. “We practice well together, we game plan together and we have each other’s backs. We build each other up.
“We’re ready to go out there and have some fun together.”
