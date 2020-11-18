Lancers build championship-level 'D' behind depth, fresh faces

It is a different challenge than what the Lancers have seen the past three weeks against run-oriented offenses.

“Our secondary has to be really good at understanding where receivers are at, coverages and the personnel on the field,” coach Kevin Tippet said. “We’ve got to be mentally smart and we've got to make plays.”

North Scott didn’t do that in the first half against Mount Pleasant when it allowed 20 points. It didn't do that at times versus Assumption.

“We’ve really talked to our kids the last few weeks about being aggressive and making those plays,” Tippet said. “We saw it last week with Chizek’s breakup in overtime and Corson had a great break on the ball (on the last play). That’s what it takes to win these kind of ballgames.”

To ease the burden off the secondary, Allen said it is imperative for the Lancers to limit Harlan's ground attack and get pressure on Kasperbauer. Despite his 22 touchdown passes, he has been picked off a dozen times this year.

“We need to stay in our pass-rush lanes and keep good pressure on the quarterback,” Allen said. “We can’t allow him to get settled in the pocket.”