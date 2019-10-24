North Scott's football team controlled possession with its ground attack. Its passing game took another step forward. And its defense continued to be stingy.
The Class 3A fourth-ranked Lancers showed Thursday night they're rounding into top form heading into the playoffs.
North Scott scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters to silence Davenport Assumption 21-0 and clinch the District 5 title at Brady Street Stadium.
"It is important, but it is not the main goal for this group," quarterback Jake Matthaidess said of the district championship. "The main goal is getting on top."
The Lancers (8-1, 5-0) will learn their playoff assignment early Saturday morning. Based on a district title and an RPI inside the top 10, North Scott is positioned to play at home next week in the opening round.
"We're peaking at the right time, but we're not done yet," junior Carter Markham said. "We've got more to get done."
North Scott's offense ran 24 of the game's first 29 plays.
It carried the ball 50 times and had scoring drives of 14, 7 and 11 plays, respectively.
"That was our plan," coach Kevin Tippet said. "We talked about pounding the rock a little bit, which isn't necessarily our M.O. We thought we could control it and keep our defense fresh."
Quentin Allison rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while Matthaidess finished with 61 yards on the ground and 111 through the air.
After missing on six of his first eight throws, Matthaidess connected on six straight completions. In that stretch was a 23-yarder to Max Solis to set up the first touchdown late in the opening quarter and a 25-yard strike to Luke Jennings that led to the second score.
"Our passing game has come a long way," Solis said. "You can see it in our execution."
The Lancers understand that will be a necessity in the playoffs.
"You can't be one-dimensional when you see really good football teams," Tippet said. "We have to take what they give us, especially in our offense. Jake made some important throws tonight, and that's huge down the road."
Nate Link had a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Ty Anderson caught a 5-yard pass from Matthaidess for the final score.
The defense did the rest.
Assumption completed a 37-yard pass on its first offensive play. The Knights didn't convert another first down until early in the fourth quarter.
The Knights' rushing attack was limited to 17 yards through three quarters and 120 total yards for the game.
North Scott has three shutouts and stifled four other opponents to 14 points or fewer this season.
"Our defense is feeling good," Markham said. "We're doing our job, not doing anything extra. It is just playing hard, relentless and physical."
The loss ends Assumption's season at 5-4.
Coach Wade King's squad dropped three games to top-five ranked opponents in 3A — Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-0), Solon (17-13) and North Scott. The other setback was to Iowa City Liberty (14-7), which will make the playoffs with a win Friday.
"Our schedule is pretty damn tough," King said, "but there were some good things. We got more kids out for football and improved a lot as a program.
"It is tough going up against teams like North Scott, Xavier and Solon, a lot bigger schools. We just need to keep working hard to try and bridge the gap."
Assumption was 4-5 and blown out by top-tier teams last year. It narrowed the gap considerably this fall.
"I'm grateful to these guys because we had a different attitude in practice and in our offseason," King said. "We lacked some size and skilled kids, but it is tough to compete against the teams we're competing against each week.
"A credit to our guys because we weren't a cakewalk for anybody this year."