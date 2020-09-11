Lancers' defense stays strong, pitches shutout

DeWITT — There was one constant that carried the North Scott football team in an adversity-filled 7-0 victory at Central DeWitt on Friday.
Defense.
Lots and lots of defense.
The Lancers rode the strength of a defensive effort that limited the Sabers to 13 rushing yards and forced 11 punts in the Iowa Class 3A District 4 opener for both teams at rain-soaked Birney Field.
A month’s worth of rain in a week turned the grass surface into a sponge, making every yard a challenge to earn and a light rain during the first half made holding on to the football a true test.
“Tough conditions, nothing easy about anything,’’ North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “A lot of adversity, but the guys we had on the field found a way to get the job done.’’
The Lancers’ 20th consecutive district win started on defense, where North Scott didn’t surrender a first down until Central DeWitt quarterback Henry Bloom hit Kaiden Muhl with a 41-yard pass on the final snap of the third quarter.
"Those guys on defense, they came to play. The credit goes to them. They stepped up all night long, didn’t give an inch, and we needed the kind of game they played," Lancers quarterback Grayson Juel said. "We had some guys out. It was on the rest of us to step up and get it done for them."
North Scott had multiple starters out for a second straight week but overcame that with intensity that was a constant and just enough offense to earn the victory.
The game’s only points came during the final minute of the opening quarter when the Lancers made the most of a turnover.
North Scott recovered a fumble on the Central DeWitt 11-yard line and found itself still on the 11 for third down.
Juel found Payton Kruse open in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in the frame.
"They blitzed the outside linebacker and that gave us a chance to make a play," Tippet said. "Grayson threw a nice ball and he went up and got it. We made the most of the field position off of the turnover, which is what you hope to do."
Logan Cole’s PAT kick on the slick turf provided North Scott with its winning margin.
"When you get a chance in a game like this, you have to make the most of it," Juel said. "You never know what might make a difference."
Both teams struggled to hold onto the football at times. The teams combined for five fumbles in the first half, each losing one, and for the game, the Sabers (2-1, 0-1) put the ball on the ground five times, losing a pair.
The Lancers lost just one of their two fumbles, but did turn the ball over midway through the second quarter after a 63-yard punt return by Oliver Hughes had set North Scott up on the Sabers’ 20-yard line.
But, David Harper picked off a pass at the 5-yard line on the first play of the ensuing possession midway through the second quarter as Central DeWitt denied the Lancers (2-1, 1-0) a chance to extend their lead.
"We missed some chances, turned it over deep, had some special teams breakdowns that we have fixed," Tippet said. "I felt like we left some points out there, and that’s disappointing."
But, the North Scott defense remained a constant, and in the second, Darnell Butler provided the Lancers’ ground game with a little traction. Butler gained 46 of his game-high 72 rushing yards in the final two quarters, and Kruse rushed for 28 of his 38 yards in the second half as well, providing some needed ball control that limited the Sabers’ opportunities to rally.
"We finally got a little bit going," Juel said. "We made a few adjustments at the half and were able to move the ball a bit on the ground. It was tough to get anything going, but we kept grinding and found a way."
Bloom completed 3-of-12 passes but those three completions all came in his final five passes, all to Muhl, to move the Sabers into Lancers’ territory three times in the final quarter, but the North Scott defense didn’t break.
