Lancers' defense stays strong, pitches shutout

North Scott had multiple starters out for a second straight week but overcame that with intensity that was a constant and just enough offense to earn the victory.

The game’s only points came during the final minute of the opening quarter when the Lancers made the most of a turnover.

North Scott recovered a fumble on the Central DeWitt 11-yard line and found itself still on the 11 for third down.

Juel found Payton Kruse open in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in the frame.

"They blitzed the outside linebacker and that gave us a chance to make a play," Tippet said. "Grayson threw a nice ball and he went up and got it. We made the most of the field position off of the turnover, which is what you hope to do."

Logan Cole’s PAT kick on the slick turf provided North Scott with its winning margin.

"When you get a chance in a game like this, you have to make the most of it," Juel said. "You never know what might make a difference."

Both teams struggled to hold onto the football at times. The teams combined for five fumbles in the first half, each losing one, and for the game, the Sabers (2-1, 0-1) put the ball on the ground five times, losing a pair.