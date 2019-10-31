091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-016

North Scott's Nate Link makes a tackle on Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover during a game earlier this season. The Lancers open the Class 3A playoffs Friday night at home against third-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. 

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

ELDRIDGE — After a 40-14 loss to Iowa City High in the opening round of the Class 4A football playoffs in 2016, North Scott's coaching staff had a heart-to-heart conversation with some of its players returning for the following fall.

"We ask them, 'Would you rather lose in the playoffs and be on the bench or go buy in, play defense and be a difference maker?'" coach Kevin Tippet said. "We had a group of seniors that really bought in and didn't care where they played on the field."

That unselfishness signaled a change in the culture of the program. It also has led to a vast improvement in North Scott's defense. 

Going into Friday's 3A playoff opener against third-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, North Scott has won 26 of its last 31 games. Its defense has pitched six shutouts and surrendered fewer than 10 points on 16 occasions.

"It is just our toughness," linebacker Carter Schmidt said. "We all grew up together and played backyard football together. We've been waiting for this moment."

The 2019 version might be the best defense Tippet and coordinator Tim Brunkan have assembled in their time together.

The Lancers have come up with 16 takeaways, recorded three shutouts and not allowed a touchdown in the first half since Week 4. 

"We know we're a good defense, so we've got to keep doing our job," rush end and outside linebacker Ben Belken said. "We're all tough, hard-nosed kids that get after it."

Tippet gives a lot of the praise to Brunkan.

Brunkan utilized Garrett Willey's athleticism to fill a prominent role at linebacker last year after not playing many snaps the previous season.

Nate Link was a safety last season but switched to outside linebacker this fall. Zach Campbell moved from linebacker to safety. Schmidt and Logan Vis weren't defensive starters last season but have been integral at linebacker.

"Coach Brunkan has done a really good job of looking at our personnel and morphing our defense into what our kids can do," Tippet said. "We talk about putting the jersey in a better place, and there is a little tradition now with our defense. I think our kids relish that."

That defense will need to be on top of its game against tradition-rich Xavier.

The Saints are just as stingy on defense yielding fewer than nine points per game. They're balanced on offense. 

"Our confidence is pretty high and we know what we've done, but every week you have a new opponent and none of the other games matter," Link said. "You have to prove it every week.

"(Xavier) plays downhill, plays hard and physical. We're going to have to match that."

The matchup has created plenty of outside chatter.

Top-ranked Western Dubuque, Xavier and North Scott -- all in the top five of the final 3A poll -- are in the same four-team quadrant. 

North Scott hasn't fussed about it publicly.

"I don't mind it at all," Schmidt said. "Competition is good, and I've been stoked to play them all week. There is a fire in my belly just thinking about it.

"We know we're going to be in a dogfight, but I think most people look at us as an underdog. We have a chance to prove ourselves this week."

The mantra has been simple in North Scott's camp since the pairing came out.

"Let's go win one game," Tippet said. "What do we have to do to win one game?

"What a great opportunity. We get to play them on our field."

Tippet said it is vital for the Lancers to slow down the Saints' rushing attack and be efficient with their own ground game. They'll also need to convert some plays through the air, an area that has improved since the loss to Western Dubuque in late September. 

But in the end, points likely are at a premium.

North Scott will lean on that physical defense which has carried them to five straight wins by double figures. 

"It will be a defensive battle," Belken said. "We've done a good job of staying composed throughout all four quarters and locked in every play. We're excited and ready for the challenge."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.