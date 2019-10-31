ELDRIDGE — After a 40-14 loss to Iowa City High in the opening round of the Class 4A football playoffs in 2016, North Scott's coaching staff had a heart-to-heart conversation with some of its players returning for the following fall.
"We ask them, 'Would you rather lose in the playoffs and be on the bench or go buy in, play defense and be a difference maker?'" coach Kevin Tippet said. "We had a group of seniors that really bought in and didn't care where they played on the field."
That unselfishness signaled a change in the culture of the program. It also has led to a vast improvement in North Scott's defense.
Going into Friday's 3A playoff opener against third-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, North Scott has won 26 of its last 31 games. Its defense has pitched six shutouts and surrendered fewer than 10 points on 16 occasions.
"It is just our toughness," linebacker Carter Schmidt said. "We all grew up together and played backyard football together. We've been waiting for this moment."
The 2019 version might be the best defense Tippet and coordinator Tim Brunkan have assembled in their time together.
The Lancers have come up with 16 takeaways, recorded three shutouts and not allowed a touchdown in the first half since Week 4.
"We know we're a good defense, so we've got to keep doing our job," rush end and outside linebacker Ben Belken said. "We're all tough, hard-nosed kids that get after it."
Tippet gives a lot of the praise to Brunkan.
Brunkan utilized Garrett Willey's athleticism to fill a prominent role at linebacker last year after not playing many snaps the previous season.
Nate Link was a safety last season but switched to outside linebacker this fall. Zach Campbell moved from linebacker to safety. Schmidt and Logan Vis weren't defensive starters last season but have been integral at linebacker.
"Coach Brunkan has done a really good job of looking at our personnel and morphing our defense into what our kids can do," Tippet said. "We talk about putting the jersey in a better place, and there is a little tradition now with our defense. I think our kids relish that."
That defense will need to be on top of its game against tradition-rich Xavier.
The Saints are just as stingy on defense yielding fewer than nine points per game. They're balanced on offense.
"Our confidence is pretty high and we know what we've done, but every week you have a new opponent and none of the other games matter," Link said. "You have to prove it every week.
"(Xavier) plays downhill, plays hard and physical. We're going to have to match that."
The matchup has created plenty of outside chatter.
Top-ranked Western Dubuque, Xavier and North Scott -- all in the top five of the final 3A poll -- are in the same four-team quadrant.
North Scott hasn't fussed about it publicly.
"I don't mind it at all," Schmidt said. "Competition is good, and I've been stoked to play them all week. There is a fire in my belly just thinking about it.
"We know we're going to be in a dogfight, but I think most people look at us as an underdog. We have a chance to prove ourselves this week."
The mantra has been simple in North Scott's camp since the pairing came out.
"Let's go win one game," Tippet said. "What do we have to do to win one game?
"What a great opportunity. We get to play them on our field."
Tippet said it is vital for the Lancers to slow down the Saints' rushing attack and be efficient with their own ground game. They'll also need to convert some plays through the air, an area that has improved since the loss to Western Dubuque in late September.
But in the end, points likely are at a premium.
North Scott will lean on that physical defense which has carried them to five straight wins by double figures.
"It will be a defensive battle," Belken said. "We've done a good job of staying composed throughout all four quarters and locked in every play. We're excited and ready for the challenge."
Assumption's Tyler Kulhanek gets hit by North Scott's Zach Campbell during the first half Thursday night. North Scott limited Assumption to 120 total yards in a 21-0 win.
North Scott's Ty Anderson makes a reception during Thursday's 21-0 win over Davenport Assumption. The Lancers (8-1) open the Class 3A playoffs Friday night at home against Cedar Rapids Xavier.
North Scott's Quentin Allison runs in for a touchdown against Davenport Assumption during Thursday's game at Brady Street Stadium. The Lancers prevailed 21-0 to clinch the Class 3A District 5 title.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess throws the ball against Assumption during first-half action of a Class 3A District 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's Luke Jennings gets hit by Assumption's Owen Hamel, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
Assumption's Nate Schlichting gets hit by North Scott's Zach Campbell, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess gets tripped up by Assumption's Owen Hamel, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott quarterback Jack Matthaidess escapes the grasps of Assumption's Tyler Maro, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's Quentin Allison gets hit by Assumption's Jack McGuire, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's Carter Markham runs the opening kick off against Assumption's, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's Quentin Allison gets hit by Assumption's Seth Adrian, Thursday, October 24, 2019, during first half action of a 3A district 5 game at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess dives for the end zone during last week's game against Iowa City Liberty. The Lancers (5-1, 2-0) travel to Clinton on Friday night for a district contest.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess gets hit by Iowa City Liberty's Max Tafolla, Friday, October4, 2019, during first half action of a Class3A District 5 game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jack Fahrenkrug hangs onto Iowa City Liberty's Max Tafolla during first-half action of a Class 3A District 5 game in Eldridge on Friday.
North Scott's Grant Moeller (21) closes in on Iowa City Liberty's Kaleb Williams during the opening kick off, Friday, October4, 2019, during first half action of a Class3A District 5 game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge.
North Scott's Ben Belken gets hit by Iowa City Liberty's Kaleb Williams (17) and Dawson Zimmerman, Friday, October4, 2019, during first half action of a Class3A District 5 game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess scores on a 5-yard run in the second quarter Friday night. The Lancers beat Iowa City Liberty 24-10 at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott's Carter Markham nearly intercepts the ball intended for an Iowa City Liberty receiver on the last play of the half, Friday, October4, 2019, during first half action of a Class3A District 5 game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess throws a screen pass during a game earlier this season. The Lancers (7-1) close out the regular season Thursday against Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's Zach Campbell hits Iowa City Liberty ballcarrier Max Tafolla on Friday during the first half in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess throws the ball into the ground as Iowa City Liberty's Robert Voigt wraps him up from behind, Friday, October4, 2019, during second half action of a Class3A District 5 game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge.
North Scott's Ty Anderson picks up yards after the catch as Iowa City Liberty's Darius Willis-Newell makes the hit Friday in the second half.
North Scott's Carter Markham runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Iowa City Liberty earlier this year. The Lancers (6-1) play host to Clear Creek Amana next Friday in their regular-season home finale.
Pleasant Valley's Logan Collier nearly sacks North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott takes the field against Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott's Ty Anderson finds a hole in the Pleasant Valley defense Friday during first-half action at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess gets hit by Pleasant Valley's Kellen Hornbuckle, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover finds a hole in the North Scott defense during last week's game. DePover received the bulk of the carries with Caden Kipper sidelined with injury.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess avoids the hit by Pleasant Valley's TJ Brown, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess fumbles the ball as Pleasant Valley's Logan Collier sacks him, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott's Griffin Wilder hits Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover behind the line Friday during first-half action at Lancer Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Ben Wilson gets hit by North Scott's Carter Markham on Friday during first-half action at Lancer Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Jose Lara gets hit by North Scott's Carter Schmidt after making the catch, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Jack Young brings down North Scott's Max Solis during a game earlier this season. Young, back out for football after a two-year absence, is second on the team with 22 tackles.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess hands off to running back Quentin Allison during Friday's game in Eldridge. The Lancers are off to a 3-0 start following a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess makes the throw against Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover gets hit by North Scott's Nate Link, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover makes a touchdown saving tackle on North Scott's Tytan Anderson after he made an interception, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott's Nate Link makes a tackle on Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover during a game earlier this season. The Lancers open the Class 3A playoffs Friday night at home against third-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess runs with the ball during Friday's game against Davenport Central. The Lancers (2-0) play host to Pleasant Valley this week.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Brian Morris brings down North Scott's Andrew Chizek after a long gain during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's Quentin Allison dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Davenport Central's Mike Moran tries to make the stop during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's Quentin Allison out runs Davenport Central's Tim Johnson as he heads to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's Ty Anderson is stopped by a couple of Davenport Central players during the first half last Friday at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott's quarterback prepares to pass the ball as Central's defender Tim Johnson comes in from the side during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Israel Taylor is brought down by North Scott's Ben Belken during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Head coach Kevin Tippet explains a play for his scout-team offense during a defensive drill at North Scott High School last week.
North Scott quarterback Trent Allard goes in to take a snap during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Anderson
North Scott’s David Nass stiff-arms a defender while running the ball during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott's Ben Belken keeps his eyes on the ball carrier during a defensive drill at practice earlier this month. Belken, a Northern Iowa commitment, is moving to outside linebacker this fall.
North Scott quarterback Trent Allard grips the ball on a keeper play during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Head coach Kevin Tippet speaks to his players after practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott linebacker Ben Belken (8) takes a quick break during a rotation out of a drill during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott quarterback Trent Allard smiles after a play during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott receiver Ty Anderson jogs over to get a water break during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Head coach Kevin Tippet speaks to his players after practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott football works on the practice field at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott’s Jake Matthaidess talks to his teammates during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott linebacker Ben Belken keeps his eyes on the ball carrier during practice at North Scott High School last Friday. Belken is a Northern Iowa recruit.
North Scott players unite before ending practice last week. The Lancers are coming off a nine-win season and a trip to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
North Scott quarterback Trent Allard drops back to pass during practice last week. Allard is competing with senior Jake Matthaidess for the starting quarterback spot in camp.
Campbell
North Scott quarterback Trent Allard holds out the ball to kick a punt during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott receiver Ty Anderson runs back to his position during a defensive drill during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott’s Jackson Stoefen talks to Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss after practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott’s Jake Matthaidess throws a pass during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Offensive line coach Tony Stewart gets his scout offense ready for a play during a defensive drill during practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott’s Zach Campbell talks to Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss after practice at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
North Scott players walk off the practice field at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
