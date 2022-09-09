Lancers do enough to stave off spirited Knights

North Scott High School’s football team had two clear options at receiver last season with Jakob Nelson and Oliver Hughes.

The Lancers don’t have a No. 1 target per se through three weeks, but they have plenty of depth.

Cole Jennings, who didn’t catch a pass through three quarters, hauled in two receptions on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive — including one on third and 18 — to spur Class 4A fifth-ranked North Scott to a 31-14 win over 3A ninth-ranked Assumption on Friday night at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

“It definitely helps we’re so deep there,” Jennings said. “We can rotate a lot of people in there, and we can hurt you with a lot of guys.”

Junior quarterback Kyler Gerardy ran for 157 yards and completed 17 of 19 throws for 178 yards to nine receivers in the non-district triumph.

“I’m calling a lot of plays not to certain guys, but what’s open right now,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said.

This was far from a cakewalk for the Lancers.

Assumption trailed just 21-14 in the early stages of the fourth after Jake Timmons found Lane Gerard for a 47-yard touchdown pass.

North Scott answered on its next possession.

Gerardy hit Jennings on a screen play for a 28-yard play. Then facing third and 18, the two connected across the middle for 30 yards. It led to a Liam Regan field goal and a 24-14 Lancer lead with 8:19 to go.

“To answer both of their scores was big momentum wise to keep them at bay,” Tippet said.

After four turnovers did in Assumption (1-2) last week at Dubuque Wahlert, the Knights were cleaner and sharper. Assumption had no turnovers and committed just three penalties.

“I’m proud of the way we played,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “We’ve got to make more plays and we’ve got to execute better, but our kids played hard tonight.

“We asked our kids to do one thing this week and that’s compete. We felt for the most part, we did. We’re going to have some trouble tackling a kid like Gerardy in open space and it showed, but for the most part our kids were where they were supposed to be. A team like that, you’ve got to make every play.”

Tippet, meanwhile, didn’t feel his team was sharp.

Despite Gerardy’s efficiency for a third consecutive game, North Scott had five penalties and some breakdowns on both sides of the ball.

“We weren’t as focused as we should have been all week,” Jennings said.

“We made some really nice plays and had ones where we missed some assignments,” Tippet said. “To Assumption’s credit, they did some things to make it hard on us. I didn’t coach a very good game, never felt in sync tonight. We weren’t super crisp.”

Gerardy carried the ball 25 times and scored two touchdowns. Seven of his rushes went for at least 10 yards.

When the junior needed to pass in certain situations, he had plethora of choices. Hunter Fox and Colin Albrecht had key catches along with Jennings.

“Myself and the receivers, we’re getting pretty close,” Gerardy said. “We’re on the same page here.”

Tippet has been pleased with Gerardy’s progression, but admitted there is still a learning curve with North Scott's complicated scheme.

“He’s playing really well, but I’ve got to do a better job of alleviating some of that pressure off him in some key situations,” Tippet said. “So when it is third and 4, defenses don’t know he’s going to carry it.”

Still, the Lancers did enough to move to 3-0 with showdowns against state-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty the next two weeks.

“It feels good to win, but that’s not going to work the next two teams we play,” Jennings said. “We need to step it up and be ready to go Monday at practice.”

Jake Timmons passed for 146 yards to lead Assumption, which travels to Solon next week for its final non-district game. The Knights are in the midst of playing six teams ranked or just outside the top 10.

“We knew it was going to be tight on offense coming in,” King said. “Our job was to do a little better job on first down. When we were successful there, we moved the sticks and that was our goal.

“(North Scott) is good, and ranked what they are for a reason. We’ll go back and watch this film and get ready for another ranked opponent.”