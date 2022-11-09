Lancers eager for second chance at Saints

ELDRIDGE — No matter the opponent or venue, nobody has solved the riddle that is the Cedar Rapids Xavier High School football team’s defense this season.

The Saints surrender a state-low 4.5 points per game and have held all but one of their 11 opponents to zero or single digits. They have 17 takeaways and allow less than 160 yards an outing.

North Scott already has witnessed Xavier’s defensive prowess this season after it was held scoreless in a game for the first time in seven years.

“They don’t make mistakes and they’re really well-coached,” Lancers coach Kevin Tippet said.

The Lancers (9-2) get another crack at the undefeated and stingy Saints on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome in a Class 4A state semifinal.

“Xavier’s defense is similar to ours in that you’re going to have to earn it,” North Scott senior Drew Kilburg said. “You have to pull out some big plays.”

North Scott won an overtime thriller over Xavier in the semifinal round two years ago. The series has been predicated on defense — 9-3, 17-10, 20-8 and 17-0 outcomes — in the past four years.

“If nobody turns it over, you might see a little bit of a defensive scrum in the middle of the field,” Tippet said. “We’re excited to still be playing, and when you see an elite defense like this, it is fun to take on that challenge, a great way to measure yourself.”

Sure, North Scott was held scoreless and was never inside Xavier’s 30-yard line in the previous meeting. The Lancers, however, believe some of that was their own undoing.

Tippet’s team had two holding penalties that backed up a promising drive late in the second quarter. Conversely, North Scott yielded 45- and 32-yard touchdown passes to Xavier.

“We were pretty soft and they were the more physical team that night,” Kilburg said. “Our receivers didn’t block very well.

"We got punched in the mouth two weeks in a row. We’re a tougher team and a smarter team now.”

The results illustrate that.

After losses to Xavier and Iowa City Liberty, North Scott has run off six consecutive wins by an average of 32 points.

“This is definitely a ‘Revenge Tour,’” Lancer quarterback Kyler Gerardy said. “We got shut out the first time and that has been in the back of our minds ever since. We want to come out and get a different outcome.”

For that to happen, Tippet said it is finding favorable one-on-one matchups, avoiding penalties and not getting behind the chains. In the previous meeting, North Scott punted seven times and started all eight possessions inside its own 30.

“They’re a great defense, but we are better than what we showed that night,” Tippet said. “Our kids are excited to have a second chance at them.”

Offensive lineman Nate Schneckloth said the coaching staff has been harder on the team since those back-to-back setbacks in the middle of the season.

“We weren’t really focused,” Schneckloth said. "We know what we've got to do differently this time."

The biggest challenge for North Scott will be coming off an emotional high, a 20-10 road win over previously unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock, on a short week.

“Our community is all excited and everyone is patting you on the back, but we’ve got to put those blinders back on and go live in a bubble this week because if all we do is think about how good we feel, we’re not going to respect Xavier the way we should and won’t be ready to play,” Tippet said.

“Our kids know we’re facing a really good team. I’ve coached some teams that won a playoff game or two and you can tell the kids are content. I don’t get that feel from this team. I feel like they want more.”