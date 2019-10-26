Call it the bracket of death.
If the North Scott football team is going to reach the state semifinals and UNI-Dome for the first time in program history, it likely will have to go through two Class 3A giants to get there.
When the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its pairings just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Lancers were paired against two-time defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) in the first round of the playoffs.
The game is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Lancer Stadium. Should North Scott (8-1) advance, Western Dubuque (9-0) would await in the quarterfinals if it takes care of Washington (7-2) in the opening round. The Bobcats knocked out the Lancers in last year's quarterfinals.
Western Dubuque, Xavier and North Scott are ranked Nos. 1, 3 and 4 in the latest Associated Press poll. The only losses this season for Xavier and North Scott are at Western Dubuque.
"This team is unbelievably hungry," North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess said after Thursday night's regular-season finale. "We've been waiting four years for this."
The Ratings Percentage Index and geography led to that four-team quadrant. Western Dubuque is second in the RPI and North Scott ninth.
Xavier has a better RPI than North Scott, but it is required to travel since it was the district runner-up to Western Dubuque.
Both teams have stifling defenses.
North Scott has pitched three shutouts. Xavier has held four opponents scoreless.
In nine games, both have yielded 80 points (8.9 per game).
North Scott coach Kevin Tippet doesn't believe his team has reached its peak.
"I like where we're at, but we have a lot of room to get better," he said following the 21-0 win over Davenport Assumption. "We're still making some mistakes."
In 4A, district runner-up Bettendorf (7-2) opens its postseason at Linn-Mar (6-3) next Friday. The Bulldogs and Lions haven't met since Linn-Mar recorded a 25-7 semifinal win in 1989.
The winner of Bettendorf and Linn-Mar gets second-seeded Cedar Falls or Dubuque Senior, the only 5-4 team to make it in 4A, in the quarterfinals.
Davenport North, despite matching the best season in program history at 6-3, did not get into the playoff field. The Wildcats finished 18th in the RPI, two positions below the cutoff.
North and Sioux City East were the only 6-3 teams to not qualify in 4A.
"I'm so proud of the seniors who have battled and worked hard the past four years," North coach Adam Hite said.
With its 14-13 win over Tipton on Friday, West Liberty captured the district title and received a first-round home game against Monticello (6-3) in 2A.
Tipton, conversely, is headed north to face top-ranked Waukon (9-0) in what is the program's first playoff game since 2015.
Easton Valley and Midland qualified in eight-player, but both will be on the road. Behind senior quarterback Nate Trenkamp, the River Hawks (8-1) travel to district champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2).
Midland (7-2) makes the trip to Victor to play HLV (7-2).