ELDRIDGE — North Scott didn’t even get a first down until the final two minutes of the first half Friday night. It didn’t score a point until the third quarter. The Lancers had only 133 yards of total offense.
They finished the game with more punts than points.
But when the game was on the line, they did what they needed to and claimed one of the more significant victories in the history of the school in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Backup quarterback Carter Markham ran a yard for the only touchdown of the game with a minute and 9 seconds remaining to lift North Scott to a 9-3 victory over two-time defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier on a chilly, rain-soaked evening at Lancer Field.
The victory over the state's third-ranked 3A team sends the fifth-ranked Lancers into a second-round showdown with No. 1 Western Dubuque, the only team that has beaten them this season.
But head coach Kevin Tippet figured he’d wait a day or so to start worrying about climbing the next mountain.
"We’ll enjoy this one tonight," he said. "Our kids battled their tails off tonight. We’re going to enjoy this one. We’ll worry about them later tomorrow."
Markham’s game-winning score was preceded by North Scott’s biggest offensive play of the night. Quarterback Jake Matthaidess, who had watched at least a half dozen of his passes get dropped in the moist conditions, launched a long pass down the right sideline that was caught by Ben Belken for a 35-yard gain.
That put the ball at the 1-yard line. Quentin Allison was stopped for no gain on the first play before Markham slipped into the end zone.
Matthaidess admitted he didn’t exactly follow the play design on the 35-yard completion.
"To be honest, it was supposed to be an inside route," he said. "I just saw Ben had him beat and I threw it up and had all the faith in him to get the ball, and he did."
For Belken, who is committed to Northern Iowa for his linebacking ability, it was only his ninth reception of the season.
"It was a tough night for passing obviously, but he threw it up and gave me a chance," Belken said. "I’m at a loss for words. It’s a great feeling."
Ethan Fairfield, who had tied the game with a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter, missed the extra point but the North Scott defense, which was nearly impenetrable all night, held on from there.
Xavier got the ball out to the 38-yard line with the help of a personal foul penalty but Nate Link stopped running back Jack Lux for a 6-yard loss on second down. On fourth-and-16, Tyler Dupont completed a 12-yard pass with 12.8 seconds left that set off a huge celebration on the North Scott sideline.
The visiting Saints (8-2) finished with only 146 yards of total offense, including only 20 in the second half.
They collected more than half their yardage on an 84-yard scoring drive in the second quarter that ended with a 23-yard field goal by Carter Diebold, making it 3-0.
They did almost nothing offensively after that.
"Our defense is persistent," Link said. "We do our job. We’re just relentless. It’s our mantra."
North Scott didn’t do much more on offense as it failed to capitalize on five Xavier turnovers. The Saints turned it over four times on the opening play of a possession and the other one came on a muffed punt, but the Lancers failed to take advantage of the field position.
They finally got rolling a little bit in the third quarter as Matthaidess completed passes of 20 and 22 yards to Luke Jennings to set up Fairfield’s field goal.
"I felt all week it was going to be a slugfest," Tippet said. "It’s the way it was. With the way the weather came on, it made it hard to do anything. … Offensively, we just couldn’t quite find a niche in the first half and then I think we found our traction a little bit and started moving the ball a little bit."
They got the ball one last time following a Xavier punt at the Saints’ 47-yard line with 3:02 remaining. A 16-yard run by Allison — the Lancers’ longest running play of the night — got them closer before Matthaidess hit Belken down the sideline.
Unlike their coach, the Lancers said they can’t wait to start preparing for Western Dubuque, which defeated them 21-3 early in the season and hammered Washington 42-10 on Friday night.