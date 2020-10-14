Lancers get unconventional bye into second round

North Scott High School’s football team was not granted one of the 11 first-round byes by the Iowa High School Athletic Association last Saturday when the playoff pairings were revealed.
But like those 11 other schools, the Lancers won’t have to step on the field Friday night to advance in the postseason.
North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder said Wednesday the team’s first-round playoff game has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation within the Burlington football program.
It is considered a “no contest” and North Scott will move on to the second round Oct. 23 against the winner of Mount Pleasant and Benton Community.
“Our kids and staff put in a lot of hard work getting ready for Friday night,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said on Wednesday. “But on the other hand you can’t do anything about it. We found out late this afternoon, adjusted our practice plans and focused on things we need to work on in general.”
Schroeder said the news was a surprise.
He talked with Burlington activities director Jay Huff on Tuesday about tickets for the Grayhounds' fans and followed up Wednesday morning.
About a half-hour later, Huff called and said, ‘Hey, don’t worry about the tickets on Friday. We won’t be there. (COVID-19) has hit us.’”
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the ninth-ranked Lancers (4-1) this season. They missed two regular-season games because of an outbreak at the school and went 22 days between contests.
After playing the past two weeks, They will be idle for 14 days.
“The good thing is, we’ll be healthy, we’ll be hungry and we’ll be rested,” Tippet said. “On the other side, the thing you worry about is game conditioning. We haven’t played a full game (with starters) for a really long time.”
Tippet said he'll put his team through more game-like scenarios the next couple of days before it learns its next opponent.
“We’ll work on two-minute situations, definitely goal line, short yardage and have our best (offense) versus our best (defense),” he said. “You have to, so they’re getting a high level of competition and can make that play when it comes about on a Friday night."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!