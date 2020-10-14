Lancers get unconventional bye into second round

North Scott High School’s football team was not granted one of the 11 first-round byes by the Iowa High School Athletic Association last Saturday when the playoff pairings were revealed.

But like those 11 other schools, the Lancers won’t have to step on the field Friday night to advance in the postseason.

North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder said Wednesday the team’s first-round playoff game has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation within the Burlington football program.

It is considered a “no contest” and North Scott will move on to the second round Oct. 23 against the winner of Mount Pleasant and Benton Community.

“Our kids and staff put in a lot of hard work getting ready for Friday night,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said on Wednesday. “But on the other hand you can’t do anything about it. We found out late this afternoon, adjusted our practice plans and focused on things we need to work on in general.”

Schroeder said the news was a surprise.

He talked with Burlington activities director Jay Huff on Tuesday about tickets for the Grayhounds' fans and followed up Wednesday morning.