North Scott's Grant Solis turns after a reception and is hit by Pleasant Valley's Brennan Sarver (22) and Brandon Young (7) before going down near the goal line during the first quarter of their game at Pleasant Valley in Bettendorf on Friday.
For the better part of Rusty VanWetzinga’s tenure at Pleasant Valley, the Spartans have been labeled as a methodical, clock-consuming offense.
North Scott’s football team showed it can play that game, too.
Powered by five possessions of 10 plays or more, Class 3A eighth-ranked North Scott recorded a 21-14 victory to spoil PV’s homecoming Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
“It was just a grind, possession after possession,” North Scott quarterback Nile McLaughlin said. “We were really physical tonight, and the offensive line did an amazing job of establishing the run game.
"Against these guys, you claw for every yard that you can get."
In a series defined by competitive games in the past six years, the scoreboard showed a seven-point victory for the visitors. VanWetzinga didn’t feel it was that close.
North Scott had two touchdowns called back by penalties and posted nearly 80 more yards of offense. The Lancers also chewed up more than 13 minutes of clock on their three touchdown drives of 80, 80 and 77 yards.
“We can’t get off the field defensively right now,” VanWetzinga said. “You can’t do that against good teams. We couldn’t win third down, which has been a reoccurring theme here for the last three games.
“All three teams we’ve played have been more physical than we are. We’re young, but we’re just not making plays. We’ve got to play quicker and faster defensively.”
The Lancers couldn’t establish the run game in the opening week against Iowa City West. They leaned on the passing game in a rout over Davenport Central.
In the third week, North Scott registered 209 of its 363 yards on the ground. Jacob Porth had 116 yards and two touchdowns while McLaughlin rushed for 73 yards.
“I thought we were methodical, not fast,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “Against (PV’s) offense which sometimes is very difficult to defend, it is better when the ball is in your hands.
“PV made things tough on our passing game with the two high safeties. They took away the big plays, so we had to grind it out underneath. Kudos to our offensive line.”
North Scott came into the season fairly inexperienced on the offensive line. Tippet said the group has made vast improvement in the past two weeks.
“We’ve gotten physical over the last two weeks which really has led to our success,” lineman Teagen Fletcher said. “We didn’t like that feeling after Week 1, so we wanted to get after it. We’ve really cranked it up every week since that point.”
Despite the dominance on the stat sheet, North Scott (2-1) never could put PV away.
The Lancers had a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans pieced together a 16-play drive to draw within seven with 2 minutes remaining.
PV quarterback Max Slavens completed 11 passes and threw for 127 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown strike to Ben Royer. Slavens also rushed for a team-high 81 yards.
The Spartans tried an onside kick, but the Lancers’ Nate Link recovered. North Scott produced a pair of first downs to run out all but five seconds of the clock.
It was the seventh straight game in the series decided by less than 10 points. North Scott has won the last three meetings by a collective 20 points.
“It is always a dogfight out there against these guys,” said North Scott’s Cade Akers, who had an interception early in the fourth quarter to halt a PV drive. “I love these type of games. You know they’re going to be close.”
North Scott faces state-ranked Western Dubuque at home next Friday in its final non-district game. The Lancers have had competitive games with the Bobcats the past two seasons.
“We’re getting there, but we’re certainly not at our best yet,” said McLaughlin, who completed 13 of 19 throws for 154 yards. “We’re getting better every week, so hopefully we can keep that going.”
PV, meanwhile, is 0-3 for the second time in five years. In 2014, the Spartans rallied to win their next seven.
“It isn’t for a lack of effort right now,” VanWetzinga said. “We’ve just got to find a way to get it done. At some point, you’ve got to execute. We’re not playing the way we’re capable of or what past defenses in this program have played like. That’s disappointing right now.”