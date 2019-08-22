ELDRIDGE — Everything was aligned for North Scott’s football team to reach the UNI-Dome for the first time in program history last season.
It had 27 seniors. It had an all-state quarterback and receiver. It had momentum with a district title and nine consecutive wins. It had a home game in the quarterfinals for the first time.
In a span of 2 ½ hours, it was over. Western Dubuque walked into Lancer Stadium and registered a 45-21 victory en route to its Class 3A state runner-up finish.
“No doubt, last year was tough,” senior safety Zach Campbell said. “A lot of us thought it was supposed to be our year. It just adds to the motivation. “
Despite the graduation losses, North Scott’s program is well beyond the point of rebuilding.
It has two Division I football recruits — Ben Belken (linebacker/Northern Iowa) and Jackson Stoefen (offensive line/Kansas) — returning. It has a 6-foot-6 receiving target in UNI basketball prospect Ty Anderson, who had 26 grabs for 294 yards last season.
“We’re hungry,” Anderson said. “It didn’t taste very well last year.”
“It always feels like we’re losing everybody, but we’ve got a lot of seniors that didn’t see the field much that are going to be big factors for us,” Campbell said.
But like most football teams in August, there are uncertainties.
The biggest questions are at quarterback and on the offensive line.
Head coach Kevin Tippet has had three quarterbacks take snaps in fall camp — seniors Trent Allard and Jake Matthaidess along with junior Carter Markham.
The 6-6 Allard was Nile McLaughlin’s back-up last season. Matthaidess, a southpaw, played receiver and in the defensive backfield last fall. Markham was the sophomore team’s quarterback in 2018.
“Any coach would like to have a decision made by Week 1, but if I don’t feel one person steps up and says, ‘Bang, it is my mine,’ I’ll play two guys that first game,” Tippet said.
“Trent has had more reps in our offense. He’s long and spins it really well. Jake has a little more shake to him, in and out of cuts, and better in the open field. They both throw it well.”
Regardless of how it unfolds, Tippet said more than one of those three players will see the field in another role. Markham is vying for time in the secondary.
“They’re too good to sit on the bench,” Tippet noted.
Quentin Allison, who rushed for 334 yards and six touchdowns last fall, is the front-runner in the backfield.
Stoefen is the only holdover on the offensive line. There are six or seven players battling for the other four spots, Tippet said.
Kaeden Mickey, Devin Gheer, Logan Vis and Will Burklow are in the mix. Griffin Wilder, a starter on the defensive line last year, has moved over and taken reps at center.
“The big thing is we’ve got to win up front and be tough up there,” Stoefen said. “We’re short on linemen this year, so we’ve got to have some people step up.”
Stoefen has added 25 pounds since last year. The 280-pounder will play either left or right tackle depending on which direction North Scott goes at quarterback.
“I’m getting off the ball more and feel like I can overpower people a little bit more now,” Stoefen said.
Western Dubuque owned the trenches in last year’s playoff game.
“We’ve got to win up front on both sides of the ball to win our key games,” Tippet said.
Junior Joey Petersen, brother of Iowa State sophomore defensive end Zach Petersen, is expected to play a pivotal role at defensive end.
North Scott has moved Belken to outside linebacker and shifted Campbell to safety along with Nate Link. Tippet said Carter Schmidt has had a productive camp at linebacker. Anderson is expected to see time at cornerback.
“It is all about mentality on defense and we’re going to get there by Week 1,” Campbell said. “I’m confident in the guys we have out there.”
So far, practices have been competitive.
“There is a lot of fire with this group,” Anderson said.
Tippet calls it good nature trash-talking.
“It is in a good, competitive spirit,” he said. “If our scout team offense makes a play, they’ll rib our defense a little bit and vice versa. We’ve got a pretty good culture, a healthy culture. It raises the bar for everyone at practice.”
Because of that, the Lancers — coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons —believe they can make another playoff push in early November.
“We’re tired of coming up short,” Stoefen said. “Everybody wants to work as hard as they can to get over that hump. It just makes us hungrier.”