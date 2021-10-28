Lancers' Juel is smashing success on football field and volleyball court

ELDRIDGE — Minutes before North Scott’s volleyball team played for its third consecutive state trip Tuesday night, Grayson Juel was at one end of the court in The Pit peppering jump serves at the Lancers preparing them for a regional final against Central DeWitt.
It came about a half-hour after Juel walked off the practice field getting ready for Friday night’s football playoff opener against Decorah.
Long before he became the starting quarterback for the top-ranked team in Class 4A, the 6-foot-3 Juel has been enamored with volleyball.
“He’s just as good in volleyball as he is in football,” North Scott volleyball coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “He brings something to the gym that is unmatched.”
Juel, one of the volleyball team’s managers, sat on the bench cheering and lending encouragement as the Lancers swept the Sabers.
“Part of me feels like I offer them so much, just as much as the girls offer me an opportunity to get better,” Juel said. “It is a great culture and environment to be in when I can.”
Since his mother signed him up for a coed club team in fourth grade, Juel has been devoted to volleyball.
Even though high school volleyball isn’t offered in Iowa for boys, Juel is part of the 18-and-under Uno volleyball club in Joliet and has traveled across the country playing in competitive tournaments.
Several years ago, the outside hitter was part of an Iowa High Performance squad that competed against international competition and captured a gold medal in Tulsa, Okla.
“I’ve played volleyball at the highest possible level you can play at before college,” Juel said.
During the summer months, Juel would be in the weight room at 6 o’clock in the morning, followed by football skill workouts and then head into the gym with the North Scott volleyball squad.
“He’s insanely good at volleyball,” senior outside hitter Ella McLaughlin said. “He makes our volleyball team better. He brings so much energy into the gym, a great thing to have.”
But over time, his affection for football has grown as well.
After serving as the backup quarterback on North Scott’s state championship team last fall, Juel met with football coach Kevin Tippet in the offseason and made it clear he wanted to be the starting quarterback.
Juel sacrificed time with his club volleyball team during the summer months to stay in town and work out with his teammates.
“When kids start giving up what their first love is, it speaks a lot to his character, how much he wanted to win the position and how much he cares about his teammates,” Tippet said.
Juel and Drew Kilburg split snaps equally during the summer and early portion of fall camp. In the season opener against Davenport North, Juel completed 18 of 27 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
He hasn’t surrendered the starting spot.
“I felt like coming in I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed early on,” he said. “I knew the goals I set for myself when I first got into the program. I started a couple games last year, but I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play and felt disappointment in myself and had a chip on my shoulder coming into the offseason.”
Juel specifically improved on his strengths — throwing on the run and connecting on the deep ball.
“I had a feeling early on this year our offense was going to be run a little differently with guys like Jakob (Nelson) and Oliver (Hughes) out there,” Juel said. “I thought we could really spread the ball around, especially with Miles (Robertson) as another big threat.
“I wasn’t expecting how much we would put together and where it has taken us so far.”
Juel has completed 72% of his 201 throws, passed for 1,922 yards and 27 touchdowns versus only two interceptions. He leads 4A in touchdown passes and is second in passing yardage.
“If you told me at the start of the season, he has the numbers he has right now, I’d say you’re nuts,” Tippet said. “The more experience he has gotten, the better he’s become.
“Everybody has had their hiccups here and there, but he’s taken care of the football. He gets the ball to our playmakers in a good position, which is key for us.”
And his volleyball background has paid dividends.
Juel said the environment in club is very demanding and he had to learn to compete at a college-like level. He said the swings and motions from blasting a volleyball have built the strength and mobility needed to throw a football.
The pressure doesn’t faze him, either.
“I remember my sophomore year playing against 18U kids in the Chicago area, a team with four or five Division I players, being a young kid just wanting the ball so I could put it away,” Juel said. “That confidence in those pressure situations have really translated here.
“I know if the game is on the line and we need to go down, have a drive to score, I’m ready to have the ball in my hands. I have confidence in my abilities.”
Once the football season concludes, Juel intends to go back playing volleyball and helping his club squad reach the national tournament next year.
This football season, however, has complicated his college decision.
“A lot of things have transitioned my way of thinking, especially this football season,” Juel said. “Volleyball is still a passion of mine, so I’m still considering playing it at the next level.”
First, he wants to lead North Scott back to the UNI-Dome and a chance at a state championship repeat. He has his volleyball gold medal and last year’s football medal and state championship ring in his bedroom.
A second medal and ring would be extraordinary given he's a senior, he's the starting quarterback and there won't be fan restrictions at playoff games.
“Being able to finish off this year in the Dome, with an entire community behind us — they are the ones that make it all possible — that state ring would mean a lot more to me,” Juel said.
“I don’t have the camaraderie with my volleyball team like I do here. I go to school with these kids, I see them in class every day, and I’m enjoying every second of it. There is nothing else like it.”