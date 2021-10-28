Lancers' Juel is smashing success on football field and volleyball court

Juel and Drew Kilburg split snaps equally during the summer and early portion of fall camp. In the season opener against Davenport North, Juel completed 18 of 27 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

He hasn’t surrendered the starting spot.

“I felt like coming in I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed early on,” he said. “I knew the goals I set for myself when I first got into the program. I started a couple games last year, but I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play and felt disappointment in myself and had a chip on my shoulder coming into the offseason.”

Juel specifically improved on his strengths — throwing on the run and connecting on the deep ball.

“I had a feeling early on this year our offense was going to be run a little differently with guys like Jakob (Nelson) and Oliver (Hughes) out there,” Juel said. “I thought we could really spread the ball around, especially with Miles (Robertson) as another big threat.

“I wasn’t expecting how much we would put together and where it has taken us so far.”

Juel has completed 72% of his 201 throws, passed for 1,922 yards and 27 touchdowns versus only two interceptions. He leads 4A in touchdown passes and is second in passing yardage.