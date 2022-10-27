Lancers locked in, eager to avoid rerun of 2021

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School’s football program has never spent much time dwelling on the past. Good or bad.
The Lancers made an exception Sunday night.
When coach Kevin Tippet’s team met to discuss preparations for Friday’s contest against Western Dubuque, last year’s 14-10 setback to Decorah in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs was brought up.
North Scott does not have a No. 1 state ranking attached to its name or an undefeated record like last season, but the seventh-ranked Lancers learned how quickly it can end.
They’ll try to avoid a rerun when they welcome Western Dubuque to Lancer Stadium for a playoff opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I don’t think we played our best game last year and we weren’t ready to play our best game,” Tippet said. “We talked and the hardest thing to do is try and close people out. Teams are going to fight tooth and nail to keep their season alive just like we should.
“You’ve got to play your best this time of year and we didn’t play our best game in Week 10.”
Players admit the focus and energy has been better this week in practice than it was leading up to last year's postseason opener.
“We’re taking every day a little more seriously,” linebacker Seth Madden said. “We’re not taking each day for granted like we did last year a little bit. It is all about this week and this game.”
North Scott (7-2) clobbered Western Dubuque 45-7 about two months ago. Tippet puts no credence into that result.
Western Dubuque (6-3) has changed quarterbacks, its offensive line has vastly improved, its defense is much more in sync and North Scott capitalized on some fortuitous bounces early to get separation.
The Bobcats have lost just once since that Sept. 2 meeting, a 35-14 setback to unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock on Oct. 14.
“Both teams have different guys playing,” Tippet said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for that program. They’ve had a lot of success, similar to what we’ve done the last four or five years. It seems about every time we play them, it is a knock-down drag-out.”
One of those players who missed the previous meeting for North Scott was receiver Miles Robertson. Expected to be one of the team’s top targets coming into the season, the senior tore his hamstring in the preseason and missed the first three games of the year.
He slowly worked his way back into the mix and had his most productive game of the season last Friday with six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns against Mount Pleasant.
“It definitely has been crazy,” Robertson said. “Honestly, this is not how I expected my season to go when I’m thinking about it all winter and before the season. You just have to make the most of every opportunity."
Robertson initially injured his right hamstring trying to break up a ball in practice during the preseason.
“Something popped in my leg, but I didn’t think too much of it,” he said. “I sat out a couple practices.”
A sprinter on the track and field team, Robertson returned to play in the team’s preseason scrimmage against Iowa City West.
“I tried to make a cut, slipped, it popped and then someone hit me again and popped even more,” Robertson said.
“It was the first time I experienced something like that. It was pretty much unbearable.”
For the next several weeks, it was a steady diet of rest, ice and stretching.
Robertson returned to action in Week 4 against Cedar Rapids Xavier, but did not feel entirely comfortable pushing off on the leg until Week 6 versus Burlington.
With North Scott getting out to sizable leads each of the past four weeks, it has been difficult for Robertson to get a lot of involvement in the team’s attack.
“Miles is a good route runner, he’s got good speed and he has experience, something you can’t replace being in situations like this,” Tippet said. “It was nice to see him have a big game last week because we knew it was there and he works hard.
“We’re going to need big things from him in the playoffs.”
Since dropping back-to-back games to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty in mid-season, North Scott has won its last four outings by a 199-38 margin.
“We’ve been more disciplined and we’ve executed better,” Tippet noted.
The Lancers, however, anticipate a four-quarter battle with the Bobcats.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best football,” Madden said. "They're going to throw a couple different looks at us. They'll win some plays and so will we."
In all likelihood, it will be North Scott’s final game of the season at Lancer Stadium. The winner advances to face third-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock or Fort Madison in the quarterfinals.
“The losses to Xavier and Liberty helped us get motivated,” Robertson said. “This week, everybody has been really focused, everybody is staying on top of film and we’re ready to go.
“We’ve got to make the most of it.”
