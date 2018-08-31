ELDRIDGE, Iowa — After not getting much push from his offensive line last week in a loss to Iowa City West, North Scott football coach Kevin Tippet challenged his guys to be more physical.
The Lancer linemen answered their coach's call.
Behind center Teagen Fletcher, guards Gordy Field and Brady Ernst, tackles Gabriel Stricker and Jackson Stoefen and tight end Grant Solis, North Scott rolled up 478 yards of offense and eight touchdowns in a 54-0 non-district victory over Davenport Central.
The biggest benefactor of the line's play was quarterback Nile McLaughlin, who had the time to find eight different receivers on a night when McLaughlin threw for five touchdowns and 260 yards in playing barely over a half.
A week after barely denting the rushing yards column, the Lancers (1-1) rushed for 200 yards as team.
"It was how we played up front, the offensive line got off the ball and helped establish the run game," Tippet said. "That allowed us to be a dual threat in the passing and running game. We threw the ball when we wanted to, not when we had to. We could go play-action and take shots down the field which makes it a lot harder to defend. All of this happened because of our offensive line.
"We really challenged those guys this week because we didn't play like we could last week and they took it personally and they got better this week."
McLaughlin, whose favorite target was Carson Rollinger who caught a pair of TD passes and finished with 109 yards receiving, said everyone took the challenge from Tippet to be tougher.
"We just practiced really well and we didn't let (the loss) get to us," McLaughlin said. "Those guys up front did a great job. It made things a lot easier for me."
McLaughlin didn't just do damage with his arm, he also rushed for 42 yards and coverted three, third-down situations. He also threw touchdown passes to TJ Yates, Solis and Cade Akers. Jake Matthaidess, Tytan Anderson, Andrew Lundvall and Ben Belken also were part of McLaughlin's first half by catching passes as the senior QB had 225 yards passing in the first two quarters.
"With those guys and their abilities, someone is always open every play," McLaughlin said.
The Lancers' defense helped set up the offense by turning Central (0-2) over five times in the first half.
North Scott converted all five turnovers into touchdowns and led 40-0 at halftime. Mason Watts had a pair of fumble recoveries for the hosts while Yates recovered another fumble on Central's first and most promising drive of the game that ended on the Lancers' 10 yard-line. Garrett Willey and Belken contributed interceptions for the Lancers as well in the first half.
Trent Allard ran for touchdown and threw another TD pass to Belken in the second half that saw a running clock.
Adin DeLaRosa threw for 73 yards and ran for another 34 for the Blue Devils but Central could muster a total of 162 yards on offense for the game.