Lancers plan to savor UNI-Dome experience

"We’re going to do it the next two weeks here."

With Xavier's stingy defense and ball-controlled offense, digging a hole is not a formula for success. The Saints (10-0) have given up just one touchdown in the second half of their three playoff games.

"We're definitely going to need it in the first half against Xavier," Solis said.

Just like the past two weeks, containing the run is paramount.

Xavier has rushed for nearly 2,200 yards and 32 touchdowns. It has an 1,100-yard rusher in Jack Lux and quarterback Jaxon Rexroth has gained 706 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground.

"They run the ball so well, they're so physical and give you so many different formations and looks," Tippet said. "They want to get you out of position.

"We've got to stop the run."

Offensively, North Scott needs to generate more points and yards than it did in the teams' last meeting. In last year's 9-3 first-round playoff win over Xavier, North Scott mustered only 39 rushing yards and punted 11 times.