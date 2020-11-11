Lancers plan to savor UNI-Dome experience

ELDRIDGE — Kevin Tippet has sat in the UNI-Dome bleachers plenty of times over the past decade watching Iowa high school football playoff games.
He often would ask himself what his program was lacking or needed to do differently to reach that point. He also imagined what it would be like to coach on that stage.
After three consecutive years of falling one win short of that destination, Tippet no longer has to visualize it. He gets to live it.
For the first time in program history, Tippet will lead North Scott High School's football team onto the turf at the UNI-Dome for a Class 3A state semifinal against top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
"Leading a team out there will be special," Tippet said. "Just watching the emotion of our kids (last Friday after beating West Delaware), that emotion wasn't just winning a game and getting to the Dome, it was emotion from a lot of stuff we've gone through this season."
North Scott has been resilient all fall.
It has been short-handed in games due to injuries and COVID-19. It had two regular-season games canceled and one week of practice eliminated because of the coronavirus.
On the field, the Lancers have overcome halftime deficits in each of their three playoff games.
That's why Tippet wants his team to savor the UNI-Dome experience.
"The way 2020 has been, we've told our guys we need to make sure we enjoy this," Tippet said. "These guys are making memories with their friends. Three weeks ago, we were a half away from our season being over (trailing at half against Mount Pleasant).
"Now, we're getting to play in the Dome."
Senior receiver Max Solis, for instance, has never stepped foot in the Dome that is located on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
"It will be breathtaking at first," Solis said, "but we'll have to dial it in, make sure we're focused on the game and not let little things affect how we play."
For North Scott, it starts with putting together a complete game.
The Lancers (7-1) have outscored playoff foes Mount Pleasant, Davenport Assumption and West Delaware 63-6 in the second half.
The first-half performances have left something to be desired in those three games, allowing seven touchdowns and 51 points.
"We need to get out of our heads in the first half," junior defensive lineman Adam Allen said. "We always seem to wake up at halftime and play our game. The second half is how we should be playing all the time.
"We’re going to do it the next two weeks here."
With Xavier's stingy defense and ball-controlled offense, digging a hole is not a formula for success. The Saints (10-0) have given up just one touchdown in the second half of their three playoff games.
"We're definitely going to need it in the first half against Xavier," Solis said.
Just like the past two weeks, containing the run is paramount.
Xavier has rushed for nearly 2,200 yards and 32 touchdowns. It has an 1,100-yard rusher in Jack Lux and quarterback Jaxon Rexroth has gained 706 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground.
"They run the ball so well, they're so physical and give you so many different formations and looks," Tippet said. "They want to get you out of position.
"We've got to stop the run."
Offensively, North Scott needs to generate more points and yards than it did in the teams' last meeting. In last year's 9-3 first-round playoff win over Xavier, North Scott mustered only 39 rushing yards and punted 11 times.
"You've got to run the football a little bit when you get to this stage, and I think we've got some guys on the perimeter that can make plays," Tippet said. "We've got to throw the football a little bit more efficiently than we did last week."
Despite the heart-stomping, emotional victories the past two weeks, North Scott is confident it can collect itself and be ready for another big game.
"We all need to look at it as the job is not done," junior receiver and safety Oliver Hughes said. "It would be such an incredible experience winning a state title. Since we're already here, we might as well go win the whole thing."
North Scott has several things it can lean on.
It has been battle-tested the past three weeks, especially the past two games against state-ranked competition. It is relatively fresh with just eight games played. And it is soaring with confidence after six straight wins.
"Our coaching staff has done a good job of keeping us level-headed and putting the past behind us," Allen said. "We're on a hot streak and we know it.
"We could play anyone right now and we’d feel confident in winning."
