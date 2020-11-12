Lancers pull out another nailbiter, advance to 3A title game

In the 13-10 win over Davenport Assumption, Oliver Hughes caught a touchdown pass with 9 seconds left for the win. In last week’s 24-21 quarterfinal victory over West Delaware, Connor Corson and Grant Moeller forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute to secure the win.

This time, it was Ruth and the defense.

Faced with third and goal at the 7 in overtime, Markham rolled out on a bootleg to his right and found a wide-open Ruth in the back of the end zone.

Markham said tailback Darnell Butler in the flat was the first option.

“I’m so happy for Parker because he does so much for this team,” Markham said. “He blocks, does a lot of the dirty work. He deserves that touchdown more than anyone else on this team.”

Tippet thought the bootleg could be open. It was just the sixth catch of the season for Ruth, his second touchdown.

“We run so much off jet motion and power with Carter, I felt it could be there,” Tippet said. “People forget about Parker because he’s not a big part of our offense.

“What a great memory for that kid. He’s a glorified lineman who catches the ball here and there, and Carter threw a great ball.”