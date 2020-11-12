 Skip to main content
Lancers pull out another nailbiter, advance to 3A title game
3A STATE SEMIFINAL | NORTH SCOTT 17, C.R. XAVIER 10

CEDAR FALLS — Another week, another Houdini act for the North Scott High School football team.

The Lancers wouldn’t have it any other way.

North Scott’s Parker Ruth caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in overtime and the defense stopped Cedar Rapids Xavier to escape with a 17-10 triumph in a Class 3A state semifinal late Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.

“That’s what our team does,” quarterback Carter Markham said. “That’s our identity, all the way down to the end. We’ve had tough games all the way through, but we’ve come out on top.

“I believe that’s because we play for each other and love each other.”

North Scott (8-1) will play for the program’s first state championship next Thursday at 7 p.m. against Harlan (11-0). The Cyclones trounced Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 44-7 in their semifinal.

“Every high school kid's dream,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “I thought coming into the year we could be pretty good because we’re senior led up front on both sides and have pretty good skill kids.

“That said, you still have to have guys make plays when it matters. Guys have made plays.”

It has been a different player to star each week in crunch time.

In the 13-10 win over Davenport Assumption, Oliver Hughes caught a touchdown pass with 9 seconds left for the win. In last week’s 24-21 quarterfinal victory over West Delaware, Connor Corson and Grant Moeller forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute to secure the win.

This time, it was Ruth and the defense.

Faced with third and goal at the 7 in overtime, Markham rolled out on a bootleg to his right and found a wide-open Ruth in the back of the end zone.

Markham said tailback Darnell Butler in the flat was the first option.

“I’m so happy for Parker because he does so much for this team,” Markham said. “He blocks, does a lot of the dirty work. He deserves that touchdown more than anyone else on this team.”

Tippet thought the bootleg could be open. It was just the sixth catch of the season for Ruth, his second touchdown.

“We run so much off jet motion and power with Carter, I felt it could be there,” Tippet said. “People forget about Parker because he’s not a big part of our offense.

“What a great memory for that kid. He’s a glorified lineman who catches the ball here and there, and Carter threw a great ball.”

North Scott’s defense made it hold up.

Hughes tackled Xavier tailback Jack Lux for a 6-yard loss on first down. After Xavier quarterback Jaxon Rexroth threw an incomplete pass on second down and Jack Breitbach got seven yards on a reverse, the Saints faced fourth and goal at the 9.

Corson broke up Rexroth’s fourth-down pass to end it and set off a raucous celebration for the Lancers on the sideline.

“We knew coming into this it was going to be a close game, a dogfight,” North Scott defensive end Joey Petersen said. “We had to stay focused and stay on our jobs.”

North Scott was out-gained 335-195 and almost doubled-up in first downs, but it didn't commit a penalty and finished with no turnovers to three for Xavier.

"Our kids never wavered even when things weren't going great offensively," Tippet said. "They were thinking forward, not thinking about what we haven't done. A lot of that is mindset."

North Scott built a 10-0 lead behind a touchdown from Markham and a 32-yard field goal from Hughes.

Xavier rallied with an 11-yard touchdown run from Lux early in the fourth and then pieced together a 15-play, 64-yard drive that chewed up more than nine minutes.

It concluded with Lincoln Oakley’s 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime.

"I told our coaches on the headset with about 2 minutes left (in the fourth), I wouldn't do it any other way," Tippet said. "This is how we do it."

Even with Xavier having the momentum going into overtime, North Scott didn’t panic. After minimal gains on the first two offensive snaps, the Lancers struck on third down.

“I’m just proud of the battle,” Tippet said. “We’ve played a gauntlet here the last three weeks, and for our kids to be resilient and keep battling in the fourth quarter and pick each other up, it is tremendous.

“We’ve had different guys make plays each week, and we’ve found a way to make a couple more plays than the other team.”

North Scott has one hurdle remaining between it and a championship. The Iowa Quad-Cities has not had a state football champion since Bettendorf in 2007.

“This means everything,” Markham said. “We weren’t satisfied just getting here. We’re going to be back next week and be ready to go.

“We want that (championship) ring.”

