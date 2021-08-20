Lancers put title run in rear-view mirror, focus on the now

The Lancers are missing only one thing up front.

“We’ve got dudes there and I think we’ve got a chance to be really good again, but they just need game time,” Tippet said.

There are two quarterbacks vying to be Markham’s successor — senior Grayson Juel and junior Drew Kilburg. Juel made a couple of starts early in the season last year while Tippet raves about Kilburg’s competitiveness.

"They both make great decisions, can put the ball in the window, throw it over the shoulder and make great reads," Butler said.

Tippet wants to see how both respond in game action before settling on one.

“They both made sacrifices in some other areas of their life to get more work and practice this summer,” Tippet said. “I feel good about both of them right now, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see either one put their foot down and say, ‘This is going to be my job.’”

When North Scott needed to convert a third or fourth down in short yardage situations last year, Markham had the ball.

The Lancers could be more diversified on offense this year. Butler rushed for 500 yards a year ago and Hughes and Nelson combined for 60 catches and almost 800 yards.