Lancers put title run in rear-view mirror, focus on the now

ELDRIDGE — In one corner of Adam Allen’s bedroom, he has a small shrine commemorating the North Scott High School football program’s state championship last season.
There is a football signed by each member of the team, a state championship ring, a state championship hat, a team picture and an assortment of individual photographs from throughout the season.
“I think about it every day,” said Allen, a returning starter on the Lancers’ defensive front. “It has kind of taken the whole offseason to get off that high.”
As memorable as last year’s postseason run was for coach Kevin Tippet’s program, which culminated with a 30-6 rout over Harlan in the Class 3A title game, there has been very little chatter this preseason about what was accomplished in 2020.
The players and head coach refer to it "business as usual."
“It rarely gets mentioned, which is a good thing,” linebacker Ryan Campbell said. “It was a fun year, but we’ve closed the book on that. It means nothing this year, except the fact it gives us confidence going into the year we can compete with those type of teams.”
With successful programs, especially ones which elevate themselves to a championship level, North Scott players understands there will be a bigger bullseye on their backs each time they take the field this season starting with next Friday’s opener against Davenport North.
“Undoubtedly,” Tippet said. “Everybody’s article or sports telecast will lead off with ‘defending state champs’ when talking about North Scott football.
“We’ve been working through some humility issues, but we’ve got some tremendous leaders here. We haven’t had a work issue, and that’s where it starts.”
Campbell said the demeanor has been workmanlike in preseason camp.
"I like where we're at right now, level headed and coming to practice to get better," the senior said. "We're sponges. We still have to learn a lot of stuff."
North Scott has 51 juniors and seniors on its roster. The Lancers bring back eight starters on defense, tailback Darnell Butler and their top two receiving targets in Oliver Hughes and Jakob Nelson.
The biggest graduation hits were losing the entire starting offensive line and tight end Parker Ruth, quarterback Carter Markham and rush end Joey Petersen.
The Lancers don’t anticipate a drop-off on the offensive line. Hunter Kaufman, Dylan Akers, Allen, David Borchers, Braxton Townsley, Dylan Parrott and Nate Schneckloth are among those in the mix. Parrott, 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, is out for football after not playing the past two seasons.
“A big talking point at the beginning of the season was if our line would be as good,” Butler said, “but honestly, I think we’re just as good or even better.”
The Lancers are missing only one thing up front.
“We’ve got dudes there and I think we’ve got a chance to be really good again, but they just need game time,” Tippet said.
There are two quarterbacks vying to be Markham’s successor — senior Grayson Juel and junior Drew Kilburg. Juel made a couple of starts early in the season last year while Tippet raves about Kilburg’s competitiveness.
"They both make great decisions, can put the ball in the window, throw it over the shoulder and make great reads," Butler said.
Tippet wants to see how both respond in game action before settling on one.
“They both made sacrifices in some other areas of their life to get more work and practice this summer,” Tippet said. “I feel good about both of them right now, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see either one put their foot down and say, ‘This is going to be my job.’”
When North Scott needed to convert a third or fourth down in short yardage situations last year, Markham had the ball.
The Lancers could be more diversified on offense this year. Butler rushed for 500 yards a year ago and Hughes and Nelson combined for 60 catches and almost 800 yards.
Tippet said there are others who will be involved in the offense. Among those are Connor Corson, who had four interceptions in last year's title game, and Payton Kruse, who is back after sustaining a knee injury midway through last season.
"There isn't going to be too much of a change," Butler said. "By the time our third game rolls around, we're going to be spot-on with our offense."
There is plenty of talent back on defense.
Allen, Borchers, Campbell, Corson, Hughes, Kaufman and Hunter Davenport were difference-makers in North Scott's 9-1 season and run to the UNI-Dome.
"We've got a lot of guys who have been in big games," Campbell said. "It is our goal to get these young guys in and teach them and get them prepared.
"We all know each other and mesh pretty well."
North, Western Dubuque, Davenport Assumption and Cedar Rapids Xavier are North Scott's non-district opponents. The Lancers beat the Knights and Saints in heart-stomping playoff games last year.
This is a new season and North Scott embraces the challenge that comes with backing up last year's success.
It isn't entirely new as North Scott has won nine games and reached the state quarterfinals in four consecutive seasons.
"We'll continue holding ourselves to that high standard," Allen said. "I still think there are some opponents we face every year that have some doubt in us, so guys like myself and others have to step up, keep everyone aligned and hold everyone accountable.