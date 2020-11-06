Lancers rally, earn first state 3A semifinal trip

“That gave us a spark,’’ North Scott quarterback Carter Markham said. “Davenport’s pick got us going and Oliver Hughes’ interception helped us finish it off. The defense stepped up big and we needed it.’’

Against an opponent that entered the game averaging 49.3 points per game, the Lancers forced West Delaware to stomach a second-half shutout.

The Hawks moved the ball, piling up 401 total yards, but North Scott denied West Delaware the end zone as the Lancers clawed their way back into the game.

“The coaches told us at halftime to keep believing, keep fighting,’’ Hughes said. “We put all of our hearts into this, everything we had, and we got it done.’’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Markham scored on a 6-yard carry with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter and then orchestrated a 10-play, 66-yard game-tying touchdown drive after the North Scott defense forced the Hawks to go three-and-out.

After Markham picked up 14 of his team-leading 114 yards on a third-down carry to the West Delaware 2-yard line, Max Solis found room around right end to score on a sweep play that evened things up at 21 with 3:39 to go in the quarter.