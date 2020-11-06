Lancers rally, earn first state 3A semifinal trip

ELDRIDGE — Constant companions throughout a unique season, it only seemed fitting Friday night that North Scott High School's football team had to overcome a little adversity on its way to the Iowa Class 3A football semifinals.
The Lancers rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to take a lead early in the fourth quarter, but needed an interception by Oliver Hughes and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Grant Moeller with 49 seconds remaining to fight off West Delaware 24-21 at Lancer Stadium.
“We don’t quit,’’ said Hughes, whose 28-yard field goal with 8 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game provided North Scott with its winning points.
The victory sends the Lancers (7-1) into the state semifinals for the first time ever, a 7:30 p.m. match-up Thursday against Cedar Rapids Xavier at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“We’ve been in this spot before, four, five times and to finally push through and take that next step, I’m proud of these guys,’’ North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “They’ve had to fight through a lot of adversity all season long and tonight wasn’t any different.’’
It was just another day on the job for the blue-collar Lancers, who embraced the words of coaches at halftime before staging a second-half comeback that began with an interception and 19-yard return by Hunter Davenport to the Hawks’ 43-yard line.
“That gave us a spark,’’ North Scott quarterback Carter Markham said. “Davenport’s pick got us going and Oliver Hughes’ interception helped us finish it off. The defense stepped up big and we needed it.’’
Against an opponent that entered the game averaging 49.3 points per game, the Lancers forced West Delaware to stomach a second-half shutout.
The Hawks moved the ball, piling up 401 total yards, but North Scott denied West Delaware the end zone as the Lancers clawed their way back into the game.
“The coaches told us at halftime to keep believing, keep fighting,’’ Hughes said. “We put all of our hearts into this, everything we had, and we got it done.’’
Markham scored on a 6-yard carry with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter and then orchestrated a 10-play, 66-yard game-tying touchdown drive after the North Scott defense forced the Hawks to go three-and-out.
After Markham picked up 14 of his team-leading 114 yards on a third-down carry to the West Delaware 2-yard line, Max Solis found room around right end to score on a sweep play that evened things up at 21 with 3:39 to go in the quarter.
“We wanted to get the game into the fourth quarter,’’ Tippet said. “We knew they hadn’t had one come down to the end and we wanted to put them in that situation if we could.’’
Hughes forced the Hawks to play from behind, catching a 46-yard pass from Markham that moved the ball to the 16-yard line before he put his leg to work and converted on the game-deciding field goal.
The points proved to be the last scored by either team.
West Delaware followed Hughes’ field goal with a 15-play drive and marched to the North Scott 27 before Hughes’ interception with 2:57 to play.
North Scott went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and the Hawks quickly moved to the Lancers’ 14, where quarterback Jared Voss found room around the left end and was headed to the end zone.
The ball popped loose before he crossed the goal line and as it rolled into the end zone, Moeller chased it down for the touchback with :49 to play.
“The ball was just rolling and rolling and Moeller pounced on it. It was incredible,’’ said Solis, who scored North Scott’s first-half touchdown on a 6-yard run three plays after Ryan Campbell recovered a fumble by Voss at the West Delaware 16-yard line.
Solis’ first touchdown briefly put North Scott in front 7-6 with 9:45 to go in the first half, but the Hawks’ Wyatt Voelker capped the ensuing possession with a 5-yard touchdown run just over three minutes later to put West Delaware in front.
Voelker score all three touchdowns for the Hawks (10-2), part of a 159-yard rushing performance that included a 38-yard touchdown run for the only points of the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 to go in the first half.
