Lancers rally in fourth quarter to stun Go-Hawks

WAVERLY, Iowa — AJ Petersen saw the football come out and pounced.

“Once it hit the ground, I just dove and I was like, 'That’s mine,'" he said.

It was the game-changing play the North Scott High School football team needed Friday night to pull off a 20-10 victory over second-ranked and previously unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Go-Hawk Stadium.

Ousted in the opening round of the playoffs a year ago, seventh-ranked North Scott advances to the UNI-Dome and the semifinal round for the second time in three seasons. The 9-2 Lancers will play unbeaten Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“This is everything, but we’re not done,” Lancer quarterback Kyler Gerardy said.

“After coming off what happened last year, we wanted to prove all doubters wrong,” safety Adam Link said. “We’ve been thinking about this for the past year and a week. To come out here and get it done feels amazing.”

North Scott overcame a 10-0 deficit to extend its season.

While the Lancers cashed in on a series of big plays in the fourth quarter, none was bigger than the first play of the final period.

With the Lancers trailing 10-7 and WSR inside the North Scott 10-yard line, the Go-Hawks, on a second-and-9 play, bobbled the exchange between quarterback Cole Marsh and back Simon Ott.

Petersen flew in from his defensive end spot and dove on the ball for the fumble recovery.

“We needed something big and it went our way,” Link said. “He was in the right spot and recovered it.”

Less than three minutes later, North Scott took the lead.

Gerardy found Cole Jennings for a 62-yard completion down the right sideline. Then two plays later, Gerardy rolled out and connected with Drew Kilburg for a 7-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone.

North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said it was the first time all season his team had run that play.

“We’ve been keeping it and working on it in practice,” Gerardy said. “We executed it pretty well.”

WSR, which hadn’t had a game closer than 21 points all season, reached midfield on its ensuing drive. The Lancers, though, stepped up with a fourth down stop to take over with 5 ½ minutes left.

“We knew the tougher team was going to win,” Jennings said. “It was either be tougher or go home. We chose to be tougher.”

Limited to 37 rushing yards on its first 21 attempts, North Scott called an outside zone play and Dylan Marti darted 44 yards for a touchdown. It was set up by a strong block from tackle Matt Cunningham and Petersen on the edge.

“AJ made a great block on the edge, I hit that hole and once I saw green grass, I just put it on turbo,” Marti said.

Jennings picked off a pass on the Go-Hawks’ next possession to seal the final outcome.

After midseason losses to Xavier and Iowa City Liberty in consecutive weeks, North Scott has won six in a row — all by double figures.

“We were more disciplined tonight,” Tippet said. “In some of those games we lost, in the second half, we had self-inflicted wounds. We didn’t put ourselves in those situations tonight. We handled it well and we didn’t turn the ball over in the second half.

“Defensively, we showed up when we had to. We set edges, made tackles and you count on some of your best players to make big plays in big games. Our best players made a lot of plays tonight.”

With rain falling throughout much of the game, Gerardy completed 13 of 19 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Jennings caught four of those throws for 120 yards.

In particular, Gerardy had his most success out of the pocket.

“We saw early, they were not sticking with you after Gerardy would scramble,” Jennings said. “We took advantage of that.

Gerardy said North Scott practiced with a wet football this week to prepare for the elements.

“We would get ready to snap it, have a water bottle and squirt it before every play,” Gerardy said.

The Lancers had three pass plays go for at least 20 yards along with Marti’s 44-yard touchdown run.

“Kyler is one of our dudes,” Tippet said. “His ability to extend plays is huge for us offensively. We’re really good up front, but his ability to make guys miss and extend plays is really hard to cover. That was huge.”

McCrae Hagarty had 134 of WSR’s 203 rushing yards. The Go-Hawks were just 2 of 12 passing for 56 yards and two interceptions.

“Coach preached all week that the tougher team was going to win,” Petersen said. “We had to come out and prove it to ourselves and them that we were the tougher and better team.

“Our guys came together and did it.”

Because of that, North Scott’s season will end in the UNI-Dome. As excited as Tippet was for his team, he was just as ecstatic for the community.

When the Lancers won the championship in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions limited ticket sales to only family.

“Our community is so special and supports us so well,” Tippet said. “To have our community get to go and be part of that is great.

“It is nice to see the hard work and effort pay off for our guys. They got to check one of the goals off their list.”