Lancers remember but don't dwell on last year's ending

ELDRIDGE — For nine consecutive weeks, the North Scott High School football team was invincible last year. It was prolific on offense, stingy on defense and won every game by double figures.

In about 2 ½ hours on the last Friday of October, the season abruptly ended with a 14-10 setback to Decorah in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“Whenever someone brings it up, it still hurts,” linebacker Seth Madden admitted. “It is a pit in your stomach and we’re trying to get that pit out.”

“It is always a sore subject,” senior all-state defensive end AJ Petersen said. “You can be the best person in the world and you’re still going to lose. It depends when your time comes and our time came then, unfortunately.”

The loss certainly serves as some motivation for the seniors who were part of that squad, but coach Kevin Tippet said his team has turned the page.

And 2022 provides a new challenge for the Lancers.

“This is going to be a very different looking team that is built differently than last year,” Tippet said. “If you dwell on last year, you sell this team short.”

It starts in the trenches for North Scott.

Seniors David Borchers, Nate Schneckloth and Petersen return as the pillars of the offensive and defensive lines. Borchers has multiple FBS offers, Schneckloth is committed to FCS power North Dakota State and Petersen recorded 15 tackles for loss a year ago.

“Defensively, there is a lot of chemistry up front,” Borchers said. “Offensive line, we still have a lot of unknowns at the moment and still a lot of chemistry that needs to be built.”

North Scott has standouts up front, but Tippet made it known games aren’t decided with “only two or three players" up front.

“Some of our best teams have been when we haven’t had that elite talent, but we’ve had a lot of depth,” he said. “A key for us on both sides, how do we develop the next four to seven guys on our offensive and defensive lines?”

Mason Pike, Jason McCallister, Zach McMillian, Matt Cunningham and Dawson Rheingans are among those in contention along with Carter Rheingans, Nate Ervin and Connor Kruse.

The skilled positions is where North Scott was decimated by graduation — quarterback Grayson Juel (2,211 passing yards), tailback Darnell Butler (806 rushing yards) and the receiver tandem of Oliver Hughes (57 receptions, 770 yards) and Jakob Nelson (56 receptions, 826 yards).

Junior Kyler Gerardy and senior Drew Kilburg have split reps during the summer and fall camp for the quarterback spot. Gerardy was the sophomore team’s signal caller a year ago and Kilburg played some in the opener last year before Juel secured the job.

“Ideally for me, I’d like to see one guy separate,” Tippet said. “Both are tremendous kids, both good leaders and both great culture kids for us. They’ve done everything right.”

Dylan Marti likely will be the featured back. Miles Robertson, Tyler Watkins, Cole Jennings and Colton Voss are among the top receivers. Robertson was the third leading receiver a year ago with 20 catches for 317 yards.

“People look and see that we lost our quarterback and top two receivers and probably think we won’t be as dynamic,” Tippet said. “We have athleticism and a fair amount of speed, but we’re really green just in terms of how to run routes, how to get out of breaks and how to find open areas. That takes playing time.

“We won’t be as one-dimensional on offense, we’ll be back to a typical North Scott offense.”

Besides the returning talent on the defensive front, Madden was the team’s leading tackler a year ago and Jennings intercepted a half-dozen passes. Adam Link, working himself back from a summer injury, was a valuable contributor on defense last year as well.

Tippet said senior linebacker Tommy Ohl had a strong camp. He’ll join Madden in the second level along with Luke Belken, Nolan Engelbrecht, Landon McDonald and Aydan Cary.

In addition to Jennings, Gerardy will play in the secondary along with Owen Jordahl and Payton Yaddof.

It is a defense with a high standard to uphold. North Scott never surrendered more than 14 points in a game last season.

“We’re definitely physical,” Madden said. “We just want to hit, we want to let teams know we’re there and they’ve got to earn what they want. If they want a touchdown, they’ve got to earn it each yard.”

North Scott opens the season Friday on the road against Davenport North. Western Dubuque, Assumption and Cedar Rapids Xavier loom before district play starts at Iowa City Liberty.

"The difference between good teams and great teams is when you have player-led teams that are holding each other to that standard and not having me or another coach having to crack the whip," Tippet said.

"For the most part, our players have done a good job of setting the standard so far. We're not a finished product by any means, but by the end of the year this team can be tough, can be physical and can be pretty good. We want to be a team that nobody wants to play in November."

For Borchers, Madden, Petersen and the other seniors, it is the final chance representing North Scott on the football field.

"It doesn't hit you until it is already here," Petersen said.

"It feels surreal," Borchers stated. "Playing with this squad, we want to do it for this school and community. We want to get another title."