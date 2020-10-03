Lancers return from COVID-19 hiatus, stomp Indians

A day before North Scott (3-1) was scheduled to play Dubuque Wahlert for its homecoming game Sept. 18, school was closed and activities were suspended after 11 student and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wahlert game was canceled as was the following week’s contest against sixth-ranked Davenport Assumption.

“It was tough, but as a family and team we stuck together really well,” linebacker Parker Ruth said. “Even in our off time, we were texting each other to make sure everybody was doing the right things so we could get back to playing and get to play in the playoffs.

“Nobody wants to get shut down, but it makes you understand the gift you have and being able to play football every Friday night. When it gets taken away from you, that’s when you really take notice. It is just a blessing to play.”

North Scott resumed practice last Saturday morning.

“It was really upbeat and we knocked some rust off,” Tippet said.

Jakob Nelson had his best game as a Lancer. The junior receiver hauled in six receptions for 115 yards, including a 35-yard catch that set up North Scott’s first touchdown.