Lancers return from COVID-19 hiatus, stomp Indians

MARION, Iowa — North Scott had not played a football game in 22 days. In that span, the Lancers had nine consecutive days where they could not do any face-to-face team activities because of COVID-19.
Coach Kevin Tippet, in more than 20 years of coaching, couldn't remember having three straight Friday nights away from football in the fall since elementary school.
“It was just weird,” Tippet said. “You work so hard and invest so much into something. The emotional ups and downs is hard on everybody — kids and adults.”
North Scott returned from its hiatus Saturday afternoon and didn't show much rust. It scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and built a 31-point halftime lead en route to a 38-7 district triumph over Marion at Linn-Mar Stadium.
Quarterback Carter Markham, who hadn’t played since Week 1 against Muscatine, completed 14 of 21 throws for 168 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushing scores for the Lancers, who took the field for the first time since a Sept. 11 win over Central DeWitt.
“It felt so good to be out here,” Markham said. “It was just us being hungry and loving each other. We wanted to come out and play for each other today."
Tippet admitted it almost felt like Week 1 again for his team.
A day before North Scott (3-1) was scheduled to play Dubuque Wahlert for its homecoming game Sept. 18, school was closed and activities were suspended after 11 student and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wahlert game was canceled as was the following week’s contest against sixth-ranked Davenport Assumption.
“It was tough, but as a family and team we stuck together really well,” linebacker Parker Ruth said. “Even in our off time, we were texting each other to make sure everybody was doing the right things so we could get back to playing and get to play in the playoffs.
“Nobody wants to get shut down, but it makes you understand the gift you have and being able to play football every Friday night. When it gets taken away from you, that’s when you really take notice. It is just a blessing to play.”
North Scott resumed practice last Saturday morning.
“It was really upbeat and we knocked some rust off,” Tippet said.
Jakob Nelson had his best game as a Lancer. The junior receiver hauled in six receptions for 115 yards, including a 35-yard catch that set up North Scott’s first touchdown.
Markham said he and Nelson have taken a lot of reps together in and out of practice recently.
“Our chemistry is starting to come together,” Markham stated.
Four of Nelson’s six grabs went for first downs.
“We really opened up our playbook today,” Nelson said. “We were doing some things we hadn’t done before this season. It worked out.”
It was more catches than Nelson had in the first three games combined.
"Great hands, big, fast and he's worked hard for that spot," Tippet said.
Oliver Hughes booted a 43-yard field goal to give North Scott a 24-point lead. The lead swelled to 31 when Ruth stripped Marion quarterback Alex Mota. The ball popped in the air, Ruth caught it and darted 40 yards for the touchdown.
“Right place at the right time,” Ruth said. “Once I grabbed the ball, I was just running as fast as I could. I was scared because a lot of teammates call me slow. I was afraid I was going to get caught, but I think one of our guys made a nice block on a guy coming from behind to spring me.”
Max Solis hauled in a 12-yard pass from Markham for a touchdown in the third quarter to send the game to a continuous clock.
Markham finished with 211 yards of total offense.
"It was really important for us to get a couple games in before the playoffs," Markham said. "There are a couple little things we have to fix, but we did well."
Despite the quick start, Tippet didn’t believe his team was very crisp.
“We missed some things we normally wouldn’t offensively and defensively,” he said. “We dropped a couple touchdowns, missed some blitz pickups and some gap exchanges on defense. Just little things we expect out of our kids.”
The challenge for North Scott is getting enough game reps for its starters before the postseason commences. The Lancers face winless Clinton next Friday night at home to close the regular season.
Then, the Lancers begin the one-and-done playoff format.
“We just need to stay focused and make sure we’re doing the fundamentals right," Ruth said. “We need to keep it rolling and get as much momentum as we can going into the playoffs.”
As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday, Tippet saw a bunch of smiles on his sideline.
The win was nice. The opportunity was more rewarding.
“The bottom line is, we got to play today,” Tippet said. “After what we’ve been through the last few weeks, that was the most important thing.
“The kids were having fun again.”
