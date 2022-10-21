Lancers roll to fourth straight win on senior night

The North Scott High School football team beat Mount Pleasant 49-10 on senior night to notch a seven-win season for the sixth straight year Friday night at Lancer Stadium.

Quarterback Kyler Gerardy led the Class 4A No. 7 Lancers (7-2) with three touchdowns passing and two rushing in the first half of a game that featured a running clock before halftime in the regular season finale.

North Scott held the Panthers (0-9) without a touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter, and the reserves had been playing since halftime.

Miles Robertson led the receivers with 111 yards on seven catches with two scores.

It was the fourth straight win by at least 29 points by the Lancers following losses to state-ranked Xavier and Iowa City Liberty last month.

Robertson said the back-to-back losses helped the team get back into the right hard-working mindset.

“We got too confident,” he said. “But every day is a grind. As long as we’re working hard I feel like we can compete with anybody in the state.”

Dylan Marti had 85 yards rushing with a score and fellow senior Seth Madden had a one-yard rushing score on his first carry of the season. Drew Kilburg came in at QB in the second half and had a rushing touchdown in the win.

Robertson said the team chemistry has been clicking the past month. The Lancers have now put themselves in position for a potential home game to start the playoffs.

The senior wide receiver started the season with a hamstring injury, but has worked his way back to have his biggest game of the season on Friday night, scoring his first two touchdowns of the season.

“We’ve been friends for a while,” Robertson said of Gerardy. “It really helps when you’re good friends with your quarterback. We know what each of us can do, both of our strengths and weaknesses.”

The Lancers forced three turnovers as Adam Tschopp and Adam Link had interceptions and Anthony Brimmer recovered a fumble.

“We were really focused on us the last four weeks,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “We’re back in the playoffs and hopefully hosting a playoff game on Friday night here. Can’t ask for a whole lot more than that.”

With the second season about to begin, Tippet said the team must focus on one play and one game at a time.

“There are 16 teams left, we’re going to get a good team,” he said. “I think if we play our football game I think we’ll have a lot of fun. Playoff football is excited and we can’t wait for it.”