Lancers snatch district title with another shutout

ELDRIDGE — North Scott’s football program has not dropped a home game in three years.
“We feel comfortable here, our community support is amazing and it is a tough place for any team to come in here and win,” quarterback Grayson Juel said.
The Class 4A top-ranked Lancers took a big step in securing home field advantage throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs Friday night with a 35-0 triumph over Fort Madison at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott earned the district title and a first-round home postseason contest. A win at Mount Pleasant next week and the Lancers could be at home until the state semifinal round in the UNI-Dome.
“That was the thing this week and what this game meant,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “Our goal was to win a district title and get a home game. If we can finish next week, we can be home throughout. That's big for this team.”
Western Dubuque was the last team to beat North Scott here in a state quarterfinal game in 2018. Since then, North Scott has reeled off 15 straight on its grass field.
"We just play well here," Tippet said.
Despite a first-half turnover and nine penalties, North Scott (8-0, 4-0) did not have too much difficulty in recording its 16th consecutive victory.
Juel completed 12 of 18 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Darnell Butler collected 138 yards and two scores on the ground.
The defense delivered its third shutout in the last four games.
“We stuck to our keys, played hard, were physical, did our jobs and it worked well,” junior A.J. Petersen said.
North Scott wasted little time getting ahead. Juel connected with Nelson for a 34-yard pass play, Butler ripped off a 15-yard run and later scored from 5 yards out.
Fort Madison (6-2, 2-2) pieced together two lengthy drives in the first half that chewed up more than 10 ½ minutes. The first ended with a Connor Corson interception and the second a Bloodhound punt.
After Jakob Nelson fumbled on a reception in the second quarter and Fort Madison’s Teague Smith returned it inside the Lancer 20-yard line, North Scott’s defense buckled down.
Payton Kruse blocked a 35-yard field goal with 2:21 left in the half.
North Scott marched 87 yards in 103 seconds, fueled by a 34-yard completion to Oliver Hughes on fourth down and a 15-yard touchdown grab from Nelson, to snatch a 14-0 halftime lead.
“That was big we put that drive together before half,” Juel said.
The Lancers added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Juel hit a wide-open Miles Robertson on a go-route for a 49-yard touchdown. Sam Skarich hauled in a 5-yard scoring pass.
“We’ve been successful all year with that tunnel screen,” Tippet said. “We didn’t hit it in the first half, but they were selling out on it. One of my assistant coaches said we should run a go-route on it.
“They jumped the heck out of Nelson and Miles was wide open.”
Butler had five runs go for 14 yards or more, including a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the final 8:32 was played with a continuous clock.
“We took a big step forward this week from last week,” Juel said. “We’ve got to keep making more steps in the right direction if we want to be where we want to be at the end of the year.”
Butler has had back-to-back games with more than 120 yards rushing.
“Coach (Tony) Stewart has constantly been working with our offensive line and I’ve got to give it to them up front,” Butler said. “I’m just seeing the holes, making reads and bouncing off them.
“We’ve got a great set of receivers. If we can include the run game consistently, we’ll be good.”
The defense continued to be stingy. Cole Jennings picked off a pair of passes as North Scott limited Fort Madison to 119 total yards.
Now, the Lancers are a win away from an undefeated regular season.
“To get that district title is always good, always helpful to boost your confidence,” Petersen said. “It is step-by-step. We’ve got to get the first step before we get to the next.
"You just can’t jump to the top.”