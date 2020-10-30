Lancers stun Knights with touchdown in final 10 seconds

North Scott often brought an extra defender or two into the box in the red zone.

“We really had to make sure they weren’t running it,” defensive end Joey Petersen said. “We had to make them bounce it outside or make them pass. We really had to fight them in there.”

After Assumption stopped North Scott at the 1-yard line with less than 5½ minutes to go, the Knights ran about three minutes off the clock before punting it back to the Lancers.

North Scott had 59 yards to go, no timeouts and 2:09 remaining.

“I felt OK,” Tippet said. “We’re a no-huddle offense and we communicate well. I thought we could make some plays.”

Markham completed five passes in the game-winning drive, including a 24-yarder to Jakob Nelson on third and 12. He also had a 12-yard run on third and 5 to get the ball inside Assumption’s 20.

Then three plays later, faced with third and 1, Hughes spun past his defender and Markham hit him for the score to send the Lancer sideline into a frenzy.

“We isolated one of our best receivers,” Tippet said, “and we knew we had time for another play. It was either going to be complete or stop the clock.”