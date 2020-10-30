Lancers stun Knights with touchdown in final 10 seconds

ELDRIDGE — Trailing by four points, less than 15 seconds remaining and 11 yards from the end zone Friday night, North Scott High School's football team called "sluggo," a slant and go.
It was a play it had run only twice all season, never out of that formation.
The result was golden for North Scott and heartbreaking for Davenport Assumption.
Quarterback Carter Markham connected with Oliver Hughes in the back of the end zone with 9 seconds left to propel ninth-ranked North Scott to a 13-10 win over fifth-ranked Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A third-round playoff game at Lancer Stadium.
“It really was a surprise it was called, but it just shows how much our coach believes in us and believes in me to make that throw,” Markham said. “Ollie and I have practiced that plenty of times. It showed right there.”
Hughes admitted his mind was racing as Markham’s pass came toward him.
“I just kept thinking, ‘I have to catch this ball, do whatever I can,’” Hughes said. “I grabbed it as hard as I could and caught it.”
North Scott (6-1) is into the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season. It will play host to 10-win West Delaware, a 47-14 winner over previously unbeaten Washington, next Friday night.
“Fortunate and blessed,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “This team believes. We think we’re one of the best teams in the state, and that was two really good football teams going back and forth.
“We made the last play.”
Assumption (8-1) struggled to finish inside the red zone all night.
It settled for a field goal in the second quarter after having first down at the Lancer 11.
It had a field goal blocked later in the second period after having first and goal inside the 5.
It missed another field goal in the third quarter after having first and goal at the 6.
“You can’t leave points off the board and we did tonight,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “We weren’t very good on first down (in the red zone) and couldn’t get any kind of momentum going.
“You’ve got to put at least one of those in the end zone. It came back to bite us.”
Markham was quick to credit North Scott’s defense afterward. The Lancers survived despite four turnovers and seven penalties.
“Without our defense, we would have been blown out in that game,” he said. “We turned it over and we had penalties, but out defense kept us in it.”
North Scott often brought an extra defender or two into the box in the red zone.
“We really had to make sure they weren’t running it,” defensive end Joey Petersen said. “We had to make them bounce it outside or make them pass. We really had to fight them in there.”
After Assumption stopped North Scott at the 1-yard line with less than 5½ minutes to go, the Knights ran about three minutes off the clock before punting it back to the Lancers.
North Scott had 59 yards to go, no timeouts and 2:09 remaining.
“I felt OK,” Tippet said. “We’re a no-huddle offense and we communicate well. I thought we could make some plays.”
Markham completed five passes in the game-winning drive, including a 24-yarder to Jakob Nelson on third and 12. He also had a 12-yard run on third and 5 to get the ball inside Assumption’s 20.
Then three plays later, faced with third and 1, Hughes spun past his defender and Markham hit him for the score to send the Lancer sideline into a frenzy.
“We isolated one of our best receivers,” Tippet said, “and we knew we had time for another play. It was either going to be complete or stop the clock.”
Markham ran for 114 yards and threw for 113. North Scott never led in the game until Hughes snatched the ball in the end zone.
“We never pointed fingers, never blamed each other,” said Hughes, who also hauled in an interception on the game's final play. “We stuck together.”
Hughes called it the best moment of his life. Then, he stopped himself.
“Maybe other than shooting my first deer,” he said.
Assumption breezed through the regular season and didn’t have a game decided by less than 14 points until Friday night.
Ayden Weiman threw for 194 yards, 123 of those to Simon Weitz on nine receptions. John Argo had a 25-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.
The Knights, though, were limited to 150 rushing yards on 36 carries — well below their season average.
"It was a fun group to work with," King said. "We’re probably more upset that we don’t get to be around them all the time anymore.
“We’ll move on, but proud of our seniors. They definitely led us this year and that’s what makes it fun.”
North Scott’s season moves on.
“I don’t think our kids are satisfied yet,” Tippet said. “We're happy we get to keep playing.”
