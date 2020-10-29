Lancers' Tippet, Spartans' VanWetzinga embrace opportunity to play for dad

The ball boys have turned into young men and productive players on state-ranked football teams participating in the third round of the state playoffs Friday night.

Kade is a 6-foot-2 and 235-pound starting offensive lineman for the Lancers, who clash with No. 5 Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A tilt at Lancer Stadium.

“It definitely has been a one-of-a-kind experience,” Kade said. “I grew up around Lancer football, so to finally experience it and play under my dad, it is something kind of surreal.”

Rusty is a 6-foot and 210-pound inside linebacker who is among the leading tacklers for the undefeated Spartans, who meet rival Bettendorf in a 4A contest at Spartan Stadium.

“To see your dad at the house and then see him on the sideline coaching you, it is cool,” Rusty said. “It isn’t something you see every day.”

Those are the perks. There are drawbacks, too.

Beyond overcompensating to battle outside perceptions of favoritism, it can be difficult to strike a balance between when to be the coach and when to be the parent.

For the player, you have to be thick-skinned to handle dad’s criticism.