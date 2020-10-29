Lancers' Tippet, Spartans' VanWetzinga embrace opportunity to play for dad

In the basement of Kevin Tippet’s home, there is a photograph from one of the most memorable wins in North Scott’s football history, a come-from-behind playoff victory over Bettendorf in 2012.
The picture is not a keepsake for Tippet because of what transpired on the field that Wednesday night in late October at TouVelle Stadium. Rather, it is a snapshot of his oldest son, Kade, and classmate Logan Cole — in fourth grade at the time — running onto the field as the Lancers’ ball boys.
“Still one of my favorite pictures,” Tippet said.
For North Scott senior Kade Tippet and Pleasant Valley sophomore Rusty VanWetzinga, ever since they could remember, Friday nights in the fall have been about football and watching their father’s team compete.
“I liked having the amenities of a head coach’s son growing up, always being on the sideline and this super small kid standing in front of 17- and 18-year old giants and looking up at them,” Kade said.
With his father, Rusty VanWetzinga, serving as PV’s head football coach during his upbringing, the coaching staff often would meet at their home.
“Being around the team and coaches felt like a second home for me,” the younger Rusty VanWetzinga said. “It was a big dream standing on the sideline, being ball boy and watching those guys. I always wanted to get out there.”
The ball boys have turned into young men and productive players on state-ranked football teams participating in the third round of the state playoffs Friday night.
Kade is a 6-foot-2 and 235-pound starting offensive lineman for the Lancers, who clash with No. 5 Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A tilt at Lancer Stadium.
“It definitely has been a one-of-a-kind experience,” Kade said. “I grew up around Lancer football, so to finally experience it and play under my dad, it is something kind of surreal.”
Rusty is a 6-foot and 210-pound inside linebacker who is among the leading tacklers for the undefeated Spartans, who meet rival Bettendorf in a 4A contest at Spartan Stadium.
“To see your dad at the house and then see him on the sideline coaching you, it is cool,” Rusty said. “It isn’t something you see every day.”
Those are the perks. There are drawbacks, too.
Beyond overcompensating to battle outside perceptions of favoritism, it can be difficult to strike a balance between when to be the coach and when to be the parent.
For the player, you have to be thick-skinned to handle dad’s criticism.
“It is great at some points and not so great at other times,” coach VanWetzinga said. “It is not easy for either one of us, probably harder on him than anyone else.
“I’ve got to coach him up like I would anyone else, but once we’re at home, I love him and he’s my son. Ultimately, that’s the relationship that is most important.”
Quarterback to lineman
A game of cards, a living room wrestling bout or one-on-one basketball in the driveway, competition is around every corner of the Tippet household.
Toss in Kade’s younger brother, Jace, and things can get heated.
“Every single thing at our house is competitive,” Kade said. “My mom doesn’t like it sometimes.”
Coach Tippet dropped his first game of one-on-one to Kade in the driveway during COVID-19 quarantine.
“It sucks getting old,” coach Tippet admitted. “He let me hear it.”
That competitive fervor extends to the football field.
Coach Tippet has turned North Scott into one of the top programs in eastern Iowa. The Lancers have won nine games in a season seven times and made multiple state quarterfinal trips since 2008. He collected his 100th win last Friday night against Mount Pleasant.
“Everybody respects what he has done,” Kade said. “Before him and coach (Dave) Jacobson, football was not a winning sport here. As soon as those two got here, they changed the culture and grew it into a winning mentality.”
Kade wasn’t certain what his role would be on dad's team.
Soccer was his favorite and most successful sport growing up. He was the backup quarterback and played some linebacker on the sophomore squad two years ago.
“Probably the biggest fear I had coaching him is him being on the team and not playing as a junior and a senior,” coach Tippet said. “I remember having a conversation with coach (Tim) Brunkan and saying, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t coach when he’s a junior or senior because I don’t want him to deal with that.’”
Kade had the intellect to play quarterback but he didn’t quite fit the athletic mold of what North Scott desires in its dual-threat quarterback.
A growth spurt changed his football career.
After coming in as a freshman around 120 pounds and playing at 145 as a sophomore, Kade grew four inches and added 40 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons. He went from quarterback to the offensive line.
“Definitely a physical change,” Kade said. “You don’t get hit on every play as a quarterback. On the line, you got to be physical and nasty. I had to adjust.”
Kade saw time as a junior and even made a couple starts. He has settled into a full-time starting role this season for the 5-1 and ninth-ranked Lancers.
“His talent is better served where he’s at now,” coach Tippet said.
The position change also was advantageous for life at home. Tippet is the offensive coordinator and works specifically with North Scott’s quarterbacks. Tony Stewart oversees the offensive line.
“I don’t decide his playing time,” coach Tippet said. “Two years ago, I was worried about it, but the fact he’s worked for it, he’s earned it and is having a heck of a senior year so far, I’m proud he’s having fun and having success.”
Kade is strongly considering playing in college, receiving interest from several Division III programs including Augustana.
“The only thing I would change is I wished I would have switched to offensive line sooner,” Kade said.
Kade’s junior soccer season was stripped because of COVID-19 and football was in doubt for much of the summer. Then North Scott had two football games canceled this fall because of an outbreak at the school and a playoff game deemed a “no contest.”
It has made coach Tippet savor each moment.
“I’ve taken a little more time this year to watch,” coach Tippet said. “It is hard as offensive coordinator because I’m spending my time to see what the defense is doing and I don’t really watch him, but it is fun to go back and watch film on Saturday mornings and see him make a good block.”
Kade also has done some reminiscing. He knows either Friday or next week will be the last time he straps the pads on and runs onto the field at Lancer Stadium.
“The realization came last week when we were down 20-19,” Kade said, “that this could be my last offensive series on this field. A billion thoughts and a ton of memories went through my mind.”
Like all his players, Tippet wants his son to reflect on his football career at North Scott as a positive experience.
“How much he plays football after (high school), I don’t care,” coach Tippet said. “I just hope this has been worth it for him and he’s enjoyed it.”
Making his own name
Coach Rusty VanWetzinga was an all-state football and baseball player and a state champion wrestler at PV. He was a four-time all-conference linebacker at Augustana College and was instrumental in the Quad-City Steamwheelers winning an Arena Football League 2 Championship.
“I’ve heard he was a pretty good player,” the younger VanWetzinga said. “I don’t doubt it because people keep telling me that. Heck, his name is on the wall in our high school so he must have been decent.”
Given they have identical first names, play the same position and both were impact players on PV’s varsity roster as sophomores, it is easy to draw comparisons.
“He’s a better runner than I ever was,” coach VanWetzinga said. “He has good lateral movement, a little faster and a little taller. I was more a downhill guy, straight-ahead.”
The younger VanWetzinga admires what his father accomplished as an athlete. Beyond that, he wants to make his own name.
“People expect me to be like my father, but I want to be my own person,” he said. “I want to set my own expectations and legacy here.”
Coach VanWetzinga said that can be difficult.
“I don’t want him to feel that burden of my dad did this or did that,” he said.
The younger Rusty VanWetzinga and his brother, Joey, have been enamored with football since they were young. Their father's involvement in the game triggered it, but football was never forced upon them.
“They’ve been big fans of football ever since they’ve been little kids and played with the neighbor kids," coach VanWetzinga said.
After moving up to varsity late last season, VanWetzinga has been a starter at inside linebacker this fall. He has collected nearly 40 tackles (five for loss) and intercepted a pass for a defense which has yielded only one touchdown in the last 13 quarters.
It has been a vast turnaround for the Spartans, who were 4-5 and didn’t make the playoffs last season.
“To be part of an undefeated high school program in my first (full) year on varsity, it is something special with these seniors,” the younger VanWetzinga said. “It has been a big step up.”
Coach VanWetzinga has been pleased how his 16-year-old son has handled it.
“We talk about being a piece of something bigger than yourself, and he’s an important piece just like Caden Kipper is or a lot of our other guys,” coach VanWetzinga said. “From a personal standpoint, it is nice to see him do well, make plays and get a little attention.”
It, however, can be contentious at times.
Unlike the Tippets, VanWetzinga is his son’s position coach.
“Every once in a while, there can be some oil and water,” coach VanWetzinga said. “Sometimes, I've got to learn to back off as well. I’ve had an assistant coach or two step in and say, ‘I’ve got him, I'll talk to him.'"
The conversations about football do extend to home.
“He’s not bashing me 24-7,” the younger VanWetzinga said. “It is more little critiques on what I have to get better at.”
The football talk centers more on his son’s desire to play in college and other teams and players in the area, not a deep dive into the next opponent.
“It has got to be generated for him,” coach VanWetzinga said. “I’m not going to force feed him. We watch a little film, but it is important he watches film on his own. He doesn’t need me over his shoulder all the time.
“There needs to be that separation.”
The younger VanWetzinga admits there have been turbulent moments. Still, the tough love has a purpose.
“He’s just always trying to make me better," he said.
Once practice concludes, the relationship goes from coach-player to father-son.
"At the end of the day, we still talk, we still fish and we still give each other a hard time," coach VanWetzinga said.
It is just the beginning of this dynamic for the VanWetzingas.
Rusty has two more years on the varsity squad. Joey, an eighth grader, already is over 6-feet tall and weighs north of 220 pounds. In all likelihood, he’ll be on PV’s varsity roster at some point in the next year or two.
“I’m definitely not an expert on it, this is my first go-around in this setting,” coach VanWetzinga said. “It is different than coaching your kid in a youth setting.
“The most important is, I just want them to enjoy it and have fun.”
